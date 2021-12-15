SABGROUP Governance now - 75 Episodes of "Visionary Talk Series" with eminent personalities

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SABGROUP Governance now "Visionary talk series" is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee on the completion of 75 successful episodes with eminent personalities.
A talk series, hosted by Kailashnath Adhikari, Managing Director, Governance Now.
Governance now is a public policy and governance analysis platform, is also a multi-media initiative for participatory reportage and analysis related to the governance of all institutions and processes that are fundamental and indispensable to public life in India. It is gaining immense respect and appreciation and has around one million visitors' traffic on its website.
Governance Now is a platform for sharing knowledge and opinions where industry stalwarts and thought leaders participate and discuss the impact on the policies and economy and share their ideas and concepts on the road ahead. Some of the prominent personalities who featured on the show include:
Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa
Kapil Sibal, Eminent Lawyer & Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha,
Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson
Manish Tewari, Former I & B Minister & MP, Lok Sabha,
Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman & MD, Medanta
Chetan Bhagat, Celebrity Author
Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, National Spokesperson BJP,
Supriya Shrinate, National Spokesperson Congress,
Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor In Chief, Zee News,
Mohandas Pai, Chairman Aarin Capital Partners & Padma Shri Awardee,
Sam Balsara, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director,
NP Singh MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks,
Aryama Sundaram, Eminent Lawyer, Supreme Court
Dr Ramakanta Panda, VC & MD Asian Heart Institute,
Dr Ashok Seth, Padma Bhushan Awardee & Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute,
Vir Sanghvi On the future of News Journalism,
Kumar Ketkar, Member of Parliament & Senior Journalist,
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE,
Ramesh Sippy, Legendary Filmmaker amongst others.
Kailashnath Adhikari also hosts the program called "Mastermind" on the Governance now platform. "Mastermind", a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media and entertainment with participation of them by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought leaders across industries and specialization, under the platform of Governance now.
This is the first step by the group in committing itself in making free education accessible to all by breaking the perceived barriers of a high price tag and limited availability associated with premium education.
