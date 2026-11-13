VMPL New Delhi [India], November 13: Recykal, India's leading technology platform for waste management and circular economy, announces cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar joining as a strategic investor, reinforcing its mission to make responsible waste behaviour a national habit. The association brings together one of India's most trusted sporting icons and the country's pioneering circular economy platform around a shared belief: that India's waste challenge is, at its core, a challenge of behavioural change. The association comes as an extension of Recykal's recently closed USD 23 million bridge round, and together, they aim to inspire a nationwide shift in how Indians think about waste, encouraging every citizen to see it not as something to discard, but as a valuable resource that can be recovered, returned and given a second life.

Talking about the association, Sachin Tendulkar, strategic investor, Recykal, said, "Throughout my career, I've learnt that lasting success is built on discipline and consistent efforts, however big or small. The same is true for building a cleaner India. What drew me to Recykal was seeing how technology was being used to solve an everyday problem. Recykal's mission to use technology to drive behavioural change across 1 billion people is what really connected with me, and I hope together we can encourage more people to make responsible choices every day." As the strategic investor, Tendulkar will help champion a nationwide movement to make responsible waste behaviour an everyday habit, carrying forward the spirit of Swachh Bharat into its next chapter. With the association with Tendulkar, Recykal aspires to make returning waste, recycling responsibly and participating in the circular economy second nature for every Indian.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhay Deshpande, CEO & Co-Founder, Recykal, said, "Recykal was built on a simple conviction that the circular economy is fundamentally a technology problem. Deposit Return Systems are perhaps the clearest expression of this thesis, bringing together technology, logistics and behavioural change to transform how packaging waste is recovered. To have Sachin join us as a strategic investor is incredibly meaningful. For decades, he has inspired millions of Indians through his discipline, integrity and ability to unite people around a common purpose. Together, we hope to inspire a movement where doing the right thing for the environment becomes an everyday habit."

Earlier in June 2026, Recykal closed its USD 23 million bridge round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary capital from existing investors and select new family offices. The capital is being deployed to strengthen Recykal's technology platform and Open Marketplace, scale its Deposit Return System (DRS) to drive behavioural change in waste management, and support the company's international expansion. Tendulkar's investment extends this round, further aligning Recykal's long-term vision with its public mission. About Recykal Founded in 2015, Recykal is a globally recognised, Hyderabad-headquartered technology company driving behavioural change in waste management through digital platforms, Deposit Return Systems (DRS), and circular commerce of recyclable materials. The company also develops AI-enabled hardware solutions, including reverse vending machines, indigenously designed and manufactured in India, helping businesses, and governments across the globe by making material recovery measurable, scalable and economically viable. It has channelised over 30,00,000+ MT of waste by empowering 650 brands like Hindustan Unilever, Samsung, BMW etc, and more than 5000 aggregators and recyclers.

Here's the announcement video- https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EvnY7zywA-AJBDeEjA-rqCevKP7quo4p/view for your reference (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)