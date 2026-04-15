BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15: Sagebrook International School, a premier upcoming IB school in Hyderabad developed in collaboration with Whitgift School, UK, is among a rare group of schools globally and the first in Hyderabad to offer a dedicated on-campus Parent Cafe and Co-Working Lounge, reflecting its belief that a child's education is strongest when school and family share the same space. The Parent Cafe and co-working lounge gives families a dedicated place to remain meaningfully present within the school campus throughout the day. The facility includes sunlit seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a curated selection of parenting books and resources, and is accessible exclusively to families with children enrolled at Sagebrook.

The Parent Cafe is also directly integrated into student learning. As part of the school's Life Skills Framework, students participate in structured learning at the cafe, developing financial awareness, real-world communication skills, and collaboration. The co-working facility supports working parents by allowing them to remain on campus while continuing their professional commitments. This is particularly relevant for early years families, where proximity can support a smoother transition into school routines. "We believe parents are partners," said Eshita Raju, Co-founder of Sagebrook and a graduate of Harvard University and New York University. "A child's success is shaped by the environment around them, and that environment must extend beyond the classroom. The Parent Cafe is an expression of our philosophy that learning is a whole-family endeavour."

The facility is located within a campus designed by architect and futurist Prakash Nair. The design is informed by neuroscience, biophilic principles, and neuro-inclusive thinking. The cafe reflects this approach through natural materials, access to daylight, and spatial planning that supports focus and interaction. For Sagebrook, the Parent Cafe is a statement of what a school can be when it is built for families, not just children. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)