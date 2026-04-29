NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) has successfully obtained the ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System certification for its manufacturing facilities in Surat and Hyderabad. The certification recognizes SMT's approach to optimizing energy use, strengthening environmental stewardship, and embedding sustainability within its operational framework. ISO 50001:2018 is an internationally recognized standard that provides a systematic framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Energy Management System (EnMS). By adopting this standard, SMT has further strengthened its ability to monitor energy consumption, improve efficiency, and integrate sustainable practices across its manufacturing ecosystem. This milestone reflects SMT's long-standing philosophy that healthcare innovation must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.

SMT has integrated sustainability into infrastructure design and operational planning through multiple initiatives. These include solar-powered energy installations to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources and proactive environmental management within the manufacturing premises, and protection of the natural ecosystem within its allotted land. The ISO 50001:2018 and other initiatives form part of SMT's broader climate change mitigation strategy, which commits the company to environmental protection while offsetting the organization's impact on natural resources. By reducing carbon emissions and optimizing energy consumption, SMT continues to align its manufacturing footprint with global sustainability standards and responsible industrial practices. Commenting on the achievement, Bhargav Kotadia, Chief Executive Officer, SMT, said, "At SMT, we believe that the future of healthcare innovation is inseparable from environmental responsibility. Achieving ISO 50001:2018 certification across our manufacturing facilities at Surat and Hyderabad is a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to building a sustainable, energy-efficient organization. As we continue to expand, we remain focused on integrating responsible manufacturing practices that not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute meaningfully to the global sustainability agenda."

Commenting on the certification, Ms Urmi Kotadia, SMT's Lead for Sustainability said, "At SMT, our purpose is 'pledged to save millions' through life-saving cardiovascular technologies. Alongside this mission, we recognize that sustainability is a critical enabler of long-term healthcare innovation. Through the ISO 50001:2018 certification, SMT has become the first domestic cardiovascular manufacturing unit to implement a structured approach to energy management that not only optimizes energy use but also strengthens our environmental goals. As energy resources become increasingly constrained and sustainability concerns grow globally, we recognise that organizations must adopt efficient approaches to managing energy consumption.." She further added that "This achievement marks a significant step forward in our journey towards environmental stewardship, energy efficiency and operational excellence because at SMT we care not only for People but also for the Planet.."

With this milestone, SMT continues to demonstrate that medical device manufacturing can be achieved alongside responsible energy management and environmental protection, strengthening its commitment to delivering life-saving innovations while safeguarding the planet. About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) is a medical devices company with a portfolio of technologically advanced medical devices across vascular and structural heart intervention. SMT offers an extensive portfolio of products focusing on vascular intervention and was the first company in the world to receive CE certification for a DES with a biodegradable polymer. SMT has a global presence with its footprints in more than 75 countries, as on March 31, 2025.

For further updates, please visit the website or follow SMT on LinkedIn. Disclaimer Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated July 25, 2025 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the stock exchanges. The DRHP is available on our website at www.smtpl.com as well as on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited at www.motilaloswalgroup.com, Avendus Capital Private Limited at www.avendus.com, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited at www.business.hsbc.co.in and Nuvama Wealth Management Limited at www.nuvama.com and and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus when available, for details. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

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