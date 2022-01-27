Sahyog Physiotherapy's message of Fit India on Republic Day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): The Sahyog Physiotherapy Clinic and Fitness Centre in Surat commemorated the 73rd Republic Day in a unique way.

The Centre organised a programme at the Dumas Beach on the theme of Fit India to mark Republic Day on Wednesday. More than 100 women participated in Yoga, Aerobics, Zumba, and other fitness-related activities at the beach as a part of the programme and sent a message of Fit India to the countrymen.

"Women are the backbone of society. If women are fit, families will be fit, and if families are fit, the country will be fit. This programme is our humble endeavour to draw attention to the issue of fitness, and especially women's fitness," said Dr Afreen Jasani, who established Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre in 2016.

The programme at Dumas beach was the latest in the series of initiatives undertaken by the Centre to spread awareness on fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Earlier, the Centre had organised a marathon exclusively for women of Varachha road locality in Surat in 2019. More than 7,500 women had participated in the marathon.

The Centre also conducts free health checkup camps and seminars focused on health and fitness in schools and colleges.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)