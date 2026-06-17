BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16: Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), one of India's leading integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs) has secured the EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026, placing it among the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide for sustainability performance. With an overall score of 87/100 and a 99th percentile ranking, Sai Life Sciences has achieved Platinum Medal in 'Manufacture of Basic Pharmaceutical Products and Pharmaceutical Preparations' category. Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, "Sustainability is becoming one of the defining measures of excellence in our industry. The ability to innovate, grow and create impact must be matched by an equal commitment to operating responsibly. Securing the EcoVadis Platinum Rating reflects the standards we have set for ourselves and the choices we have made over the years to build a resilient, future-ready organization."

EcoVadis is among the world's most widely recognized sustainability ratings providers, assessing companies across Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The recognition reflects sustained progress across all four EcoVadis assessment pillars. Alongside its environmental initiatives - including a 100% renewable-powered manufacturing site, significant reductions in freshwater dependency, and investments in ecosystem restoration - Sai Life Sciences has strengthened its Labour & Human Rights practices through SA8000 certification and alignment with living wage principles. The company has also enhanced governance through board-level oversight of sustainability and ethics, while reinforcing responsible procurement through supplier assessments and ISO 28000-certified supply chain security practices.

The EcoVadis Platinum Rating builds on Sai Life Sciences' broader sustainability commitments and progress. In 2023, the company joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to ambitious, science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets across its operations and value chain. In 2020, it became the first India-headquartered company to join Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) membership. Through initiatives such as its partnership with DHL GoGreen to reduce logistics-related emissions and value-chain engagement, Sai Life Sciences continues to advance a sustainability agenda focused on measurable impact, accountability, and long-term value creation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)