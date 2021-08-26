Sai Life Sciences becomes a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

You would like to read
- SRM University-AP Placements 2021: Students from first batch of CSE gets 100 percent placements, highest offered salary is Rs 29.5 LPA
- Swwapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar and Tejaswini Pandit reunite for MX Player's 'Samantar 2'
- Odgers Berndtson organises roundtable dialogue of Women CHROs to discuss gender diversity
- Legrand Group India receives prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy awarded by ARBORUS
- Welspun One's flagship Bhiwandi project becomes India's 1st Pre-certified Platinum rated Green project under IGBC
Hyderabad (Telangana)[ India], August 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, a leading global (https://www.sailife.com/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO/ CDMO), today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest sustainability initiative.
As a signatory, Sai Life Sciences has committed itself to adopting the (https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/mission/principles) Ten Principles of the UNGC on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, reinforcing the company's (https://www.sailife.com/commitment/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.
Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, "As we pursue our vision and business growth, we consciously integrate our social, environmental and governance responsibilities. We have committed ourselves to implement Ten Principles of the UNGC and to make them part of the strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our company. This will help us in strengthening our sustainability agenda and also accelerate our progress towards achieving our (https://www.sailife.com/commitment/sustainability/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."
Over the past two years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda as part of its organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt. Some of the notable highlights:
* Became the first India-headquartered company to join the (https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-becomes-first-india-headquartered-company-to-join-pharmaceutical-supply-chain-initiative-psci/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) PSCI membership.
* Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable ((https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-joins-the-acs-green-chemistry-institute-pharmaceutical-roundtable/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory" rel="noopener" target="_blank">ACS-GCIPR) as an 'Associate Member'.
* Released its first (https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-releases-its-first-sustainability-report/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) Sustainability Report in 2020 in line with the GRI framework
* Received the(https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-receives-iso-140012015-and-iso-450012018-certification/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for its R & D and manufacturing sites.
* Won the prestigious 21st (https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-receives-the-21st-national-award-for-excellence-in-energy-management-2020/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2020 by CII - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre
* Received 5-Star rating for (https://www.sailife.com/sai-life-sciences-manufacturing-facility-achieves-5-star-rating-at-cii-sr-ehs-excellence-awards/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=ungc-signatory) Excellence in EHS Practices at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) South awards 2019 and 2020.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor