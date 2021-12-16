Sai Life Sciences commences recruitment of 100+ scientists for its fast-growing drug discovery business

You would like to read
- Sai Life Sciences' pharmaceutical API manufacturing site receives Certificate of Inspection from PMDA, Japan
- DC Innovation Awards to honour Indian Tech Innovators excelling in the field of Data Centres and Cloud Technologies
- Tata Social Enterprise Challenge is back in its quest to find social innovators
- Innovators building solutions to fight the Covid pandemic selected under the IAC program
- Sai Life Sciences opens new Discovery Biology facility at its integrated R & D campus in Hyderabad, India
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, a leading global (https://www.sailife.com/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=discovery-recruitment)Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), today commenced recruitment for 100+ scientific positions across medicinal chemistry and biology to bolster the company's plans of achieving scale, scope and speed in its Discovery business.
All these positions will be based at the company's Integrated Research & Development campus in Hyderabad, India. The full list of open positions can be (https://www.sailife.com/current-openings-in-india/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=discovery-recruitment)viewed here.
Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences said, "These are exciting times for all of us at Sai Life Sciences! The investments we have made as part of Sai Nxt are finding resonance with biotech and pharmaceutical innovators globally, especially as our global delivery model is bringing value to our customers through an optimal blend of talent, speed, and cost efficiency."
The present recruitment drive is aimed at increasing capacity in India to meet the growing demand for the company's discovery services. In recent months, the company has doubled the headcount at both; its Boston and Manchester sites.
Sai Life Sciences is currently at the halfway mark of its organizational transformative initiative, (https://www.sailife.com/sai-nxt/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=discovery-recruitment)Sai Nxt. Backed by an investment commitment of US$150M and envisaged as a 4-year program from 2019 to 2023, it aims to drive transformation across three core areas: (1) People & culture (2) Processes & automation (3) Infrastructure & scientific capabilities. So far, the company has already invested US$100M, enabling an upsurge in the company's capabilities, augmenting its standing as a global CRO-CDMO offering cutting edge solutions to innovator pharma and biotech companies.
The company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with M.Sc./ Ph.D / Post Doctorates in synthetic organic / analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R & D of up to 20 years, for various roles across levels in medicinal chemistry, biology, DMPK and toxicology. The full list of open positions can be (https://www.sailife.com/current-openings-in-india/?utm_source=pr & utm_medium=web & utm_campaign=discovery-recruitment)viewed here.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor