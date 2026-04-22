VMPL Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22: The Business Excellence India Awards 2026, held on 10th April 2026 and organized by PrestigeSphere PR, concluded in spectacular fashion at the luxurious Taj Taal Kutir, Kolkata, celebrating the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators from across the country. The prestigious national platform brought together industry stalwarts, emerging brands, and visionary leaders for an evening of recognition, inspiration, and elite networking. The highlight of the evening was the presence of Chief Celebrity Guest Saina Nehwal, India's greatest badminton icon and Olympic medalist, who honoured the awardees and applauded their contribution towards building a stronger, self-reliant India. Adding glamour and grace to the event was Guest of Honour Ena Saha, a renowned actress and producer.

The event was further dignified by the presence of distinguished personalities including Dr. Basant Goel, Founder of Goel Medicos and widely known as the Blood Man of India, and Former Judge Mr. Ashok Kumar Patnaik, both attending as Honorary Guests. The awards were proudly powered by Title Sponsor Epoxy Master, Co Sponsor SpinCare Laundry, and Associate Sponsors Bodacious Unisex Salon and GOEL Medicos, whose support elevated the scale and prestige of the event. The event was successfully executed with the support of esteemed partners including 24 Hrs TV (TV Media & Media Relations Partner), 91.9 Friends FM (Radio Partner), TV 19 Network (Digital News Media Partner), Yuva Shakti (Print Media Partner), Progift (Trophy Partner), Eventmas (Event Partner), Lemon Car (Car Rental Partner), Police Public Press (Associate Partner), and Taj Taal Kutir (Hospitality Partner).

A special highlight of the evening was the Honorary Award for Extraordinary Young Achiever of the Year, presented to Master Abhiraj Shee, recognizing his exceptional talent, dedication, and inspiring journey at a remarkably young age. Organized by PrestigeSphere PR, the platform continues to set new benchmarks in recognizing business excellence across India, reinforcing its vision of empowering brands through credibility, recognition, and national visibility. Here is the list of all the awardees. 1. Reshape Vision Vvizo - -- - Excellence in Non-Surgical Vision Correction & Therapy 2. The Junglebook Resort - Paulami Gupta Patranabish - Hospitality Innovation Award - Nature Tourism 3. Luxury Living - One Stop Solution - Samrat Roy - Most Trusted Furniture Retailer for Premium Home Interiors

4. AI Recovery 360° (All Insurance Claim Recovery & Mis-selling Resolution) - Kousik Pattanayak - Most Trusted Insurance Claim Recovery & Dispute Resolution Services Provider 5. All India Association for Author, Artist and Educational Forum (AIAAAEF) - Dr. Priyasi Das - Global Eminence in Recognition, Empowerment & Conscious Impact 6. Pragati Urza Private Limited - Mr. Jignesh Dholiya - Fastest Growing Renewable Energy Company 7. Abhik Mitra - Financial Leader of the Year - Strategic Planning & Growth 8. SBDS Marketing Pvt Ltd - Rana Ghosh - Fastest Growing Direct Selling Company in India 9. Ananya Technical Services Pvt Ltd - Ms. Ananya Chakravertee - Excellence in Youth Empowerment & Career Development

10. Renatus Wellness Private Limited - Shri Subrata Dutta - Best Nutraceutical & Wellness Brand of the Year 11. Epoxy Master - Sk Anisul Haque - India's No.1 Epoxy Training Academy 12. Dadaji Food Products Pvt Ltd - Suresh K. Sancheti - Most Trusted Brand in Food & Beverage Industry 13. Phoenix Fisheries International - Anamika Tikadar & Abhik Mitra - Largest Shrimp & Prawn Exporter in Eastern India 14. SpinCare Laundry - SpinCare Laundry - Best Laundry & Dry Cleaning Services in Kolkata 15. Bodacious Academy - Bodacious Academy - Fastest Growing Beauty & Cosmetology Academy 16. Goel Medicos World's No.1 Pharmacy - Dr. Basant Goel - Most Trusted Pharmacy Brand in Healthcare Retail

17. RRK Mattress - Sekh Rabiyal Ali - Quality Excellence Award in Mattress Manufacturing 18. Som's Education Industry - Somenath Naskar - Outstanding Contribution to Student Success in Board Examinations 19. UAL-Bengal (Prop: UAL Industries Ltd) - Mr. Sunil Kr. Pandey - Excellence in Roofing and Building Solutions 20. Explore Touristhub Holidays LLP - Debkumar Ghosh - Leading Travel Agency for Memorable Holiday Experiences 21. Anapol Detective International - Ankita Banerjee - Excellence in Investigation & Detective Services 22. Apptek Engineering - Aparna Chowdhury - Best Manufacturer of Electronic Weighing Equipment 23. Reeva Luxe Jewels - Ranjana Chatterjee - Best Affordable Luxury Jewellery Brand of the Year

24. Camassia Child Development Center - Susmita Palit Bose - Outstanding Contribution in Autism School and Therapy Centre 25. The Royal International School - Ziyaul Hoque - Excellence in Academic & Holistic Development 26. Soul Connect - Dr. Deipti Garg - Best Tarot Reader & Numerologist of Kolkata 27. Nibav Lifts Pvt Ltd - Mr. Sayak Sengupta - Asia's Largest Home Elevator Manufacturer 28. Elite Elevators Limited - Mr. Ramandeep Singh - India's Leading Luxury Home Elevator Brand 29. Lexnex Advocates & Solicitors Pvt Ltd - Dr. Partha Pratim Ray - Excellence in Taxation, Compliance & Financial Management 30. Flabia Fresh Pvt Ltd - Shib Goswain - Most Trusted Brand in Ayurvedic & Herbal Products

31. Swarga Rath Kolkata - Vivek Rao Bunga - Best Funeral & Last Rites Service Provider of the Year 32. Rococo Interior and Modular Furniture Company - Sk Anisul Haque - Best Residential Interior Designing Company in Kolkata 33. The Institute of Edunation - Mr. Niloy Biswas - Excellence in Industry-Oriented Skill Development 34. Rightway Gold Loan - Harshavardhan Gowda - Best Gold Loan Company of the Year 35. Magic Smile Dental Clinic - Dr. Jayashree Dutta & Dr. Devarpan Mandal - Excellence in Dental Care for Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry 36. Eventmas - -- - Excellence in Corporate Events & Artist Management 37. Thore Network Pvt Ltd - Alok - Excellence in Applied Artificial Intelligence Solutions

38. Priyanshu Research Educonsulting Experts (Balasore, Odisha, India) - Dr. Sanjay Kumar Barik - Excellence in Higher Education Research Guidance and Consultancy Services 39. TV 19 Bangla - Supriya Roy Banerjee, Ayan Dutta & Dr. Abhik Mitra - Leadership in Digital News Media Platform 40. Police Public Press - Pawan Kumar Bhoot - Outstanding Contribution in Media Industry 41. Pharmakraft Therapeutics Pvt Ltd - Dipankar Das - Excellence in Rural Health Initiative 42. SN Elivate Management and Engineering Institute - Sayan Sen - Excellence in Computer & IT Education in West Bengal 43. The Urban Furniture - Jitendra Lalchandani - Excellence in Affordable Luxury Furniture

44. The Corner House Cafe - Sonu Lalchandani - Excellence in Contemporary Cafe Culture 45. Agarwala Engineering Works - Dr. Anup Kumar Agarwal - Excellence in Industrial & Electrical Equipment Manufacturing 46. Maa Mansha Enterprise - Rohit Shaw - Excellence in Export-Oriented Food Processing 47. NextBengal (by SKYL Technologies) - Sontu Biswas - Leadership in Personal Growth & Transformational Education Programs 48. SPACEfy Interior - SPACEfy Interior - Excellence in Interior Designing and Execution 49. Hind Electric & Trading Co - Aditya Bhala - Premium Electrical Accessories & Switchgear Supplier of the Year in Eastern India 50. Nireekshan Diagnostics - Kajal Kumar Dutta - Excellence in Diagnostic Healthcare Services

51. Skill Duniya - Satavisha Mazumder - Excellence in Women Entrepreneurship in EdTech & Skill Development 52. Annapurna Interior - Sumit Singh - Excellence in Interior Designing for Residential & Commercial Spaces 53. Get Interview Confidence - Ayushe Mandal - Excellence in Youth Employability & Career Empowerment 54. The Peerless General Finance & Investment Company Limited - Priyanshi Bhattacharya - Corporate Leadership Award in Human Resources 55. Mshaque Clinic Pvt Ltd - Dr. A. Perwaiz - Outstanding Contribution to Ayurveda & Wellness Industry 56. The baaN Cafe - Mazharuddin Mondal - Excellence in Food, Ambience & Customer Experience 57. Bengal E-Motors - Rakesh Dutta - Excellence in Made-in-Bengal Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

58. Duracom Industries - Duracom - Excellence in Cow Mat, Yoga Mat, Gym Mat & Rubber Mats 59. Sarada Consultancy Tripura - Rinku Shil - Outstanding Contribution to Students' Career Development through Expert Guidance 60. Armee Corporate Lifestyle (Brand of Silverline Gifts) - Armee Corporate Lifestyle - Excellence in Export-Oriented Corporate Gifting Manufacturing 61. Amar Anna - Premium Packaged Rice - Dr. Sourish Nag - Most Emerging Packaged Rice Brand in West Bengal 2026 62. Circe Marketing Pvt Ltd - Santanu Mukherjee - Innovation in Natural Ayurvedic Products Development 63. Fit N Sports - Aparna Sarkar - Fast Growing Brand in Fitness & Sports Equipment Industry

64. Nath Associates Legal Solicitors - Sujoy Kumar Nath - Excellence in Property Registration & Legal Tax Consultancy 65. AB Dentologic Advanced Dental Implant & Orthodontic Centre - Dr. Abhinab Roy Chowdhury - Excellence in Advanced Dental Implant Treatment 66. Photo IQ - Nishan Ghosh - Excellence in AI-Powered Album Design Technology 67. Millex India - Saroj Kumar Sharma - Excellence in Agro Machinery & Spare Parts Supply 68. Excel Surveyors Pvt Ltd - Rajdip Deb - Outstanding Contribution to Inspection & Testing Industry 69. United Photography - Nirban Karmakar - Premium Wedding Photography Experience Award 70. HRD Group - Harsh Raj Dwivedi - Leadership in Law & Business Studies

71. Nutrizione Nutrition Clinic - Fahmida Khanum - Excellence in Nutrition, Wellness & Nutraceutical Guidance 72. Tripoventure - Arpan Adhikary - Best Emerging Travel Brand - Eastern India 73. Ndimension Labs - -- - Excellence in AI-Powered Software Development 74. Bohubesh Sports - Sridipta Chattopadhyay - Emerging Brand in Athletic & Performance Wear 75. International School of Design Kolkata - Mr. Naveen Soni - Excellence in Creative Design Education 76. Sai Kondal Chinthala - Excellence in Personalised Nutrition & Wellness Programs 77. Gourisen Private Limited - Dibakar Roy - Excellence in EdTech & Digital Skill Development 78. K2 Koniry Sportswear - Biplab Chatterjee - Excellence in Sports Apparel & Sports Goods Business

79. Pow Ow - Koyeana Chatterjee - Premium Pet Cafe Experience Award 80. Little Wonders Studio (A Wing of Som Creations) - Soumen Ghosh - Excellence in Maternity & Baby Photography Studio 81. Ritufalam - Girish Kr. Saraogi - Excellence in Quality & Premium Dry Fruits & Exotic Fruit Showroom 82. Garima Arora - Outstanding Contribution in Astrology & Tarot Card Reading 83. Tanhira Gems - Tauqir Akhtar - Excellence in Certified Gemstone & Diamond Retail 84. Astrologer Santoshi Sharma - Santoshi Sharma - Emerging Leader in Vedic Astrology & Palmistry 85. Great Happy - Vaskar Nandi - Excellence in Customer Experience & Product Quality 86. Mahavir Pareek - Business Entrepreneur

87. Kontakt Express Service (Domestic & International Courier & Cargo) - Sushil Kothari - Excellence in Domestic & International Courier & Cargo Services 88. Hasnain Ansari - Social Worker 89. Niorra K R Sanitary & Hardware - Paras Shah - Excellence in Sanitary & Hardware Manufacturing and Supply 90. Signessprint - Asoke Das - Best Corporate Gifting and Printing Solutions Company 91. Abundance with Amrita - Amrita C Sengupta - Excellence in Tarot Card Reading & Spiritual Guidance 92. Drive Ease - Dr. Anup Kumar Agarwal - Excellence in Innovative Driver-on-Demand Mobility Platform 93. The Vaibhavi Foundation - Jagdish Bagri - Leading Brand for Early Learning and Playschool

94. Crystalesis Creative Studio - Arghya Mallick - Excellence in Wedding Photography & Cinematic Storytelling 95. Healer Anushka Kaur - Anushka Kaur - Rising Star in Astrology, Vastu Consultancy & Tarot Reading 96. Akash Events - Akash Adhikari - Excellence in Event Management and Execution 97. Gourisen Private Limited - Dibakar Roy - Excellence in EdTech & Digital Skill Development 98. R K Crypto Academy - Roshan Drolia - Excellence in Crypto Education & Training 99. PRStorey Communications - Priya Sharma - Best Emerging PR and Influencer Agency 100. Arati Stores - Sujit Chatterjee - Outstanding Contribution to Local Business & Supply Network 101. Mannat Leather - Md. Harish Khan - Excellence in Manufacturing & Retailing of Premium Leather Bags & Accessories

102. FM Garments & Fariha Fashions - Md. Muzahidur Rahman Mullick - Excellence in Quality & Affordable Kids Clothing To explore upcoming editions, partnerships, and award nominations, visit: www.BusinessExcellenceIndia.com and be a part of India's fastest-growing business recognition platform. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)