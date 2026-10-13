PRNewswire Jersey City (New Jersey) [US]/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/ London [UK], October 12: Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT) (BSE: 590051), an AI-first digital engineering and transformation partner, today announced the appointment of Gurmeet Chahal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 12, 2026. First non-promoter CEO takes the helm as Saksoft crosses ₹1,000 Cr revenue milestone; Founder Aditya Krishna continues as Chairman of the Board. Gurmeet is the first non-promoter CEO in Saksoft's 25-year history. His appointment follows a benchmark fiscal performance in which Saksoft crossed ₹1,000 crore in revenue with an 18.6% EBITDA margin-priming the company for its next phase of rapid global expansion. Founder Aditya Krishna will continue to steer the company's strategic horizon as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Proven Track Record in Global Scale and Enterprise AI Gurmeet brings over 25 years of global executive leadership building and scaling enterprise technology businesses across North America, Europe, and APAC. Most recently, as founding CEO and Executive Director of Digitide Solutions Limited, he orchestrated its demerger from Quess Corp and its June 2025 public listing on the NSE and BSE as an independent company, while embedding AI-first accelerators and hyperscaler alliances. Previously, Gurmeet served as Senior Vice President and Global Leader of Digital Transformation Services at Genpact, and incubated and scaled high-growth digital business units at HCLTech and DXC Technology, partnering extensively with global leaders across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Logistics, Telecom and Hi-Tech.

At Saksoft, Gurmeet will drive an aggressive growth agenda-accelerating organic market expansion alongside strategic, capability-led acquisitions to deepen industry niches and scale client impact across the Americas and Europe. Leadership Perspectives Aditya Krishna, Founder and Chairman, Saksoft Limited: "Saksoft was built on trust-the trust of our clients and the dedication of our people. Scaling that trust globally in an AI-driven era requires a proven growth architect. Gurmeet has built large-scale digital businesses at tier-one institutions, led a tech enterprise through a public listing, and fundamentally shares our values. I am thrilled to welcome him to lead Saksoft's next chapter." Gurmeet Chahal, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Saksoft Limited:

"Many leaders build companies; Aditya has built an enduring institution anchored in deep domain mastery, unshakeable values, and extraordinary talent. I am grateful to Aditya and the Board for their trust, and to all Sakians who brought us to this ₹1,000 crore milestone. AI is fundamentally rewriting enterprise technology. With our 'inch wide, mile deep' domain focus, Saksoft is uniquely primed to lead this shift. My mandate is simple: accelerate growth, pursue high-impact acquisitions, and win bigger globally, while fiercely protecting the culture that makes Saksoft special." Core Strategic Priorities 1. AI-First Engineering: Embedding generative and agentic AI across all client solutions and delivery pipelines to shift from linear staffing to high-margin, outcome-driven platforms.

2. Deepening Core Verticals and Customer Relationships: Expanding wallet share across marquee enterprise accounts in Banking & Financial Services, Logistics, Utilities, Retail/Commerce, and Hi-Tech. 3. Global Scale & Programmatic M & A: Expanding market share across North America and Europe-which account for ~79% of revenue-backed by targeted acquisitions to secure high-value IP, niche domain depth, and geographic reach. About Saksoft Limited Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Chennai, Saksoft Limited (NSE: SAKSOFT, BSE: 590051) is an AI-first digital engineering partner helping global enterprises innovate, modernize, and automate. Saksoft delivers advanced capabilities across Generative & Agentic AI, Cloud & Data Engineering, Legacy Modernization, and Quality Engineering to leaders across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

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