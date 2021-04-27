Sales acceleration company, Vymo, appoints financial services industry veteran Rajesh Sabhlok, as Managing Director - Asia Pacific

Singapore/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vymo, the Sales Acceleration Platform of choice for financial institutions, has appointed Rajesh Sabhlok as Managing Director - Asia Pacific, to lead Vymo's growth and financial sales innovation in Asia.

Based in Singapore, Rajesh will oversee the company's growth in the region and build a more robust customer delight framework. Rajesh joined Vymo in August 2019 after having spent more than 12 years at Willis Towers Watson, to set up and build the Customer Organisation at Vymo. In his current role, he will continue to report to Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo.

Having worked for over two decades in the financial industry, Rajesh brings in a wealth of experience in delivering gold standard sales and distribution strategies to global banks and insurance companies. He has had increasing responsibilities in his previous role at Vymo as Chief Customer Officer, managing all aspects of the customer journey, right from onboarding them on Vymo to delivering business growth.

"I am extremely delighted to be named as the 'first' Managing Director - Asia Pacific for Vymo and run the region, supported by a committed and extremely talented on-the-ground team across various Asian Markets. Having built the framework, systems, and processes to ensure our customers have a delightful experience at all times, I am now very excited to pick up the mantle of helping many more prospective customers in Asia to benefit from the incremental value Vymo can create for their businesses," said Rajesh, commenting on his new role.

Vymo has invested significantly in Asia Pacific and Japan over the past years, expanding its team size and partner ecosystem to support its growing customer base. Vymo recently appointed veteran IT Industry leader and former Country Manager of DataRobot, Shigeru Harasawa, as Japan President.

"Despite a COVID-hit year, Asia registered a very healthy growth and continues to remain a strategic market for Vymo. Our customers, AIA, AXA, FE Credit, HDFC Bank, and other global financial institutions trust us to deliver innovative sales solutions. Rajesh's appointment as Managing Director is our commitment to nurture these relationships ahead and set new digital transformation benchmarks in Asia," said Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo.

Since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020, companies accelerated digital transformation programs to solve immediate challenges such as front-end digitisation and empowering a remote workforce. There are, however, several implications financial institutions must consider beyond the immediate crisis response, such as driving customer / partner relations, remote sales visibility & efficiency management, and so on. Vymo is working closely with its customers to implement data-driven sales innovation and make digital customer interactions more intelligent and personalised.

