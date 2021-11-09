Salloni and Shrenik Ghodawat featured in 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities 2021-22' by Femina

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shrenik Ghodawat - MD, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL) and Salloni Ghodawat - COO, GCL, were recently featured in 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities 2021-22' in the September 2021 edition by Femina, India's first and largest read women's english magazine.

With a grand celebration organised to mark this event at the Hyatt Regency - Pune, the 28th of September 2021 witnessed a prominent number of well-known personalities from the business and film fraternity.

"To be featured as one of 'Pune's Most Powerful Personalities' comes with great pride and responsibility. We thank Femina for recognising our achievements and contributions in building a strong consumer focused business. We will to continue to better ourselves and serve our customers with innovative products in the time to come," said the husband-wife duo of Shrenik and Salloni.

Being a part of an esteemed magazine that covers a broad spectrum of topics, including relationships, career, business, fashion, beauty, and women achievers, it indeed makes it a noteworthy moment for Salloni and Shrenik Ghodawat to showcase the achievements of GCL at a global stage.

