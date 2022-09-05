Sam Katgara, Partner, Jeena & Co, receives lifetime achievement award at the 14th ELSC Leadership Awards 2022

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/GPRC): Jeena & Company, India's trusted and reliable logistics company today announced that Sam Katgara, 4th generation owner and Partner has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Award at the 14th edition of Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership Awards 2022 in Mumbai. The award is to felicitate and recognize the exemplary contribution that Katgara has made to the Logistics industry during his journey at Jeena.

This year over 250 industry representatives attended the ELSC Conclave 2022, a two-day event organized around the theme of 'People, process and technology: alignment across the Supply Chain'. Organized by Kamikazee b2b Media Express, the Logistics & Supply Chain Conclave (ELSC) is a dedicated business-to-business event bringing the logistics and supply chain industry together to showcase the latest innovations, develop new methods and discover new trends and technologies in Mumbai.

Sam Katgara, a 4th generation leader of the Katgara family, has steered Jeena & Company for over 40 years while simultaneously making a significant contribution to upholding the interests of the logistics industry. His deep understanding of the logistics and freight forwarding business in India has led to Katgara holding many notable leadership positions at industry associations. In the past, he used to be the Chairman of the Federation of Asia Pacific Agents Association (FAPAA), the only Indian to have been in the position since the inception of FAPAA. Additionally, he is also the President of the Air Cargo Agents Association of India and the President of Air Cargo Club Bombay. Currently he is serving as Board of Advisors in Air Cargo Club Bombay.

Ayesha Katgara, Chief - Corporate Strategy and a 5th generation owner, Jeena and Company, "It is an honor to be working with Sam Katgara and his unique leadership style. Sam has worked relentlessly to create an impact on the industry and our company. The most important aspect we have learned under Sam's leadership is investing in relationships with our people, be it with our workforce or our customers. As an organization, we understand that mutual growth is paramount to success. We are inspired by his actions and commit ourselves to strengthen the industry further."Jeena & Company

Jeena & Company is an end-to-end logistics service provider with a network of 27 offices that serve over 320 plus locations across India and across 80 global destinations. As a 122 years logistics brand in the segment, Jeena caters to a vast range of sectors, through its specialized subsidiaries, which reflect the focus and customer-first approach of the company. Ranging from time and temperature-sensitive supply chain management for pharma and life-sciences, to customized storage, assembly and last-mile logistics for leading automobile brands, Jeena offers unparalleled services across Air and Sea freight, exports and import, last-mile deliveries, specialized warehousing, as well as key value-driven services like customs clearance and forwarding as well as documentation, for both Indian and International clients. Established in 1900 by co-founders Pallonji Katgara and Jamshedji Dastoor, Jeena has been pivotal in the growth and evolution of the Indian logistics and Supply Chain sector. Over the past 11 decades, the company has introduced several industry-first innovations and received various awards. Apart from the current network, Jeena recently inaugurated its office in Melbourne, Australia and further aims to strengthen its positions in the markets of UK, Europe, and Africa, so as to become a truly global company with a robust international supply chain network. (www.jeena.com)

This story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)