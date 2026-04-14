VMPL Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14: The grand finale of Miss Universe Bihar 2026 was held with great grandeur on April 12, 2026, at the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology, celebrating beauty, confidence, and the evolving spirit of modern womanhood. The event culminated in the crowning of Ms Rupali Bhushan as Miss Universe Bihar 2026 and Ms Preeti Rai as Miss Teen Bihar 2026 recognizing young women who exemplified grace, intelligence and individuality. The event was proudly presented by Sambhrant City as the Title Sponsor, reflecting the brand's strong commitment to empowering women and supporting meaningful platforms that inspire growth and ambition.

The evening was graced by an esteemed jury panel comprising Vishal Kumar Soni, Jagdish Chandra, Nikhil Anand, Manika Vishwakarma, along with other distinguished dignitaries from the fields of media, fashion, and business. Sharing his thoughts, Vishal Kumar Soni, Founder & CEO of Sambhrant City, said, "It has been an absolute honor to be part of Miss Universe Bihar 2026. Witnessing such incredible talent, confidence, and determination among these young women is truly inspiring. At Sambhrant City, we believe empowerment begins with opportunity. When women are given the right platforms, they don't just participate--they lead, inspire, and transform society. We are proud to support initiatives that celebrate not just beauty, but strength, purpose, and individuality."

Sambhrant City is a forward thinking real estate and lifestyle development brand in Dholera, Gujarat dedicated to building modern, sustainable, and community-driven spaces. With a vision to create holistic living environments, the brand goes beyond infrastructure to foster growth, aspirations, and empowerment. Its association with Miss Universe Bihar 2026 reinforces its commitment to supporting progressive platforms that uplift and empower women across the country. The event concluded on a high note, leaving behind a powerful message of confidence, ambition, and the limitless potential of today's women. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)