PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17: Samiran Tea, the Assam-based tea company established in 2006, marked a significant step in its growth journey with the inauguration of its new office at Bhutani Alphathum, Sector 90, Noida. The occasion also featured the unveiling of the company's expanded portfolio, including its 10-variant Herbal Tea collection, Masala Tea range and Namri Heritage premium gifting collection. The new Noida office is intended to strengthen Samiran Tea's presence in North India and support closer engagement with business partners, retailers and consumers in the region. The launch combines an expanded operational presence with a wider selection of teas shaped by Assam's heritage and evolving consumer preferences.

Founded in 2006 by the late Naren Sharma, Samiran Tea was built on a vision rooted in Assam's tea-growing tradition. Its philosophy emphasises the journey from garden to cup, with cultivation, processing and product development forming important parts of its identity. The company seeks to preserve the character of Assam tea while developing blends for different tastes and occasions. Samiran Tea highlights its own tea gardens, handcrafted processing and single-origin Assam identity as key aspects of its proposition. Its brochure also notes NPOP India organic certification for its organic range and 589 laboratory test reports, reflecting the company's stated focus on quality checks and product assurance. Alongside traditional teas, the company is developing a portfolio of regional styles, selected ingredients and contemporary formats.

Introducing a Specially Curated Herbal Tea Collection A key announcement at the Noida launch is the introduction of Samiran Tea's collection of 10 Herbal Tea blends. The range has been developed around different ingredient combinations, flavour profiles and everyday tea occasions. It includes Ayur Slim, Amrit Suddhi, Pachan Shakti, Rakshak Kadha, Arogya Thyro, She Wellness, Ayuu Glow, Nirvana, Gluco Veda and Kashmiri Kahwa. The collection draws on ingredients familiar in Indian food and wellness traditions, including Moringa, Hibiscus, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ajwain, Fennel, Ginger, Giloy, Tulsi, Amla, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Nettle, Chamomile, Lavender, Rose and Cardamom. Each blend has a distinct formulation and taste.

Amrit Suddhi combines Moringa, Hibiscus, Peppermint, Lemongrass and a Green Tea base for a light, floral cup. Pachan Shakti brings together Ajwain, Fennel, Ginger and Mint with Green Tea, drawing inspiration from traditional after-meal preparations. Rakshak Kadha is a warming Green Tea-based blend featuring Giloy, Tulsi, Amla, Ashwagandha and Turmeric. Other blends address different flavour preferences. She Wellness features Spearmint, Shatavari and Ashoka; Ayuu Glow pairs Rose, Lavender and Jasmine with Moringa; and Nirvana combines Chamomile and Lavender for an evening tea experience. Ayur Slim brings together Green Tea and Oolong with Gymnema Sylvestre and other botanicals, while Gluco Veda features Gurmar and Karela among its ingredients. Arogya Thyro combines Ashwagandha, Nettle, Flax Seed, Chamomile and Ginger. Kashmiri Kahwa draws on a heritage-inspired recipe with Cardamom, Almond and Rose. The collection is positioned around ingredient-led variety, aroma and taste.

Expanding Traditional Tea and Premium Gifting Experiences The company is also presenting an expanded Masala Tea collection, bringing the robust character of Assam tea together with familiar Indian spices and botanicals. Its offerings include Classic Gold Masala Tea, 21 Spices Masala Tea, Herbal Care Gold Masala Tea, Bombay Cutting Masala Tea and Elaichi Tea. The blends use Assam CTC tea, and selected formulations also combine CTC with Orthodox tea. Ingredients across the range include Clove, Ginger, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mulethi, Fennel, Ajwain, Tulsi, Lemongrass and Rose. The range is for consumers who enjoy traditional chai with varied spice profiles. Another highlight is Namri Heritage, Samiran Tea's premium gifting collection. Named in tribute to the company's founding legacy and its family roots, Namri brings together selected expressions of Assam tea in curated packs. The Pack of 1 offers a choice of CTC or Orthodox tea with Rose Petals and Cardamom. The Pack of 3 brings together Organic Green Tea, Organic Orthodox Tea and Assam CTC Tea. The Pack of 9 offers a broader assortment, including traditional Assam teas, masala blends and organic selections. The collection is intended for tea enthusiasts and festive or corporate gifting.

A New Chapter Rooted in Assam's Heritage Commenting on the occasion, Dhiraj Sarmah, Director, Samiran Tea, said: "The inauguration of our Noida office is an important milestone in Samiran Tea's journey. Our roots are firmly connected to Assam-its tea gardens, its people and the vision of my father, Late Naren Sharma, with which this journey began. As we take the brand to new markets, our responsibility is to carry that legacy forward while responding to the changing preferences of consumers. We want people to experience the diversity of Assam tea, the care that goes into its making and the thought behind every blend we introduce. This new office and our expanded portfolio represent the next chapter of that commitment."

With its Noida office, Samiran Tea aims to build on its Assam foundation and develop opportunities in North India. Its expanded portfolio brings together traditional tea craftsmanship, regional identity and new ways to explore tea-from masala chai and herbal blends to curated gifting selections. About Samiran Tea Established in 2006, Samiran Tea is an Assam-based tea company founded by Late Naren Sharma. Rooted in Assam's tea-growing heritage, the company's portfolio spans traditional Assam teas, organic selections, masala blends, herbal teas and premium gifting collections. With an emphasis on its tea gardens, processing practices and quality assurance, Samiran Tea aims to bring the character and diversity of Assam tea to consumers across markets.

For more information: https://samiranteaassam.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)