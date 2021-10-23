Samruddhi Silver, a one-stop showroom for all kinds of silver jewellery, articles

You would like to read
Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 23,(ANI/PNN): Surat is now home to a unique jewellery store, the first of its type in Gujarat, and a one-stop-shop for buying beautiful silver jewellery and other articles at attractive prices. The brain behind this unique jewellery store is Surat's famous jeweller, V. Navinchandra Hirachand Malji Jewellers, which has launched a showroom dedicated to silver jewellery and other articles made of shiny metal.
"The Samruddhi Silver showroom offers an enhanced jewellery buying experience and was inaugurated on October 20. The showroom's speciality is that it deals only in silver items and offers an extensive range of all kinds of jewellery and other articles, ideal for personal use as well as gifting purposes," said Amish Vikramkumar Malji, Director, V. Navinchandra Hirachand Malji Jewellers.
Each piece of silver jewellery and article sold at Samruddhi Silver comes with attractive designs and exquisite craftsmanship, and the promise of purity from the 85-year-old well-known and respected jewellery firm of Surat.
"Samruddhi Silver is a new venture for us, but our commitment to purity and excellence in every single piece we sell remains the same," said Amish Vikramkumar Malji.
The wide range of silver jewellery at Samruddhi Silver includes fusion jewellery with Basra Pearls and studded jewellery with a combination of pearls. The collection also includes colour stone beads necklaces. Different types and designs of utensils and beautifully crafted temples are among the silver articles available at the showroom.
