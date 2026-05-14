PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14: Samunnati, India's leading agri-ecosystem platform, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to steer the organization into its next phase: Samunnati 2.0. This tech-led evolution aims to deepen market access, expand financial inclusion, and unlock new value for farmer collectives across India. The transition follows the successful completion of the Group's strategic reorganization initiated in December 2024. Leadership Announcements: - Diwakar B R has been appointed Managing Director & Group CEO. A veteran in the financial services sector with over 30 years of experience, Diwakar joins fromCreditAccess Life Insurance, where he served as CEO. - Suresh Rajagopalan, currently serving as Group CTO and CEO of SAIL, a group company, will take on the role of Executive Director. With over 30 years of experience in technology leadership and digital transformation, Suresh has been the architect of Samunnati's tech-led ecosystem. Prior to joining Samunnati, he served as CEO of Wibmo, a PayU PayTech platform subsidiary.

- Gurunath N, who has been part of the founding team at Samunnati since inception, will now serve as Co-founder & Advisor to the Managing Director & CEO, reporting to the board, and supporting the organisation's strategic growth, ecosystem partnerships, and institutional development initiatives. - Anil Kumar SG, Founder and current Group CEO of Samunnati, will move into a broader strategic role across the Group and continue to serve on the Boards of the Samunnati Group companies as Non-Executive Chair, while also taking charge as Chairperson of Samunnati Foundation. Speaking on his new role and the opportunity ahead, Diwakar B R said: "I see a massive opportunity for Samunnati to redefine the agri-value chain in India. By integrating deep-rooted farmer relationships with cutting-edge digital marketplaces and embedded finance, we can create a transparent and efficient network that truly empowers smallholder farmers. I am excited to leverage my experience in scaling financial institutions to help Samunnati achieve its vision of becoming a world-class integrated agri-network."

"The future of Indian agriculture will be shaped by connected ecosystems and digital infrastructure," said Anil Kumar SG. "Samunnati 2.0 is about building a scalable network where technology, markets, and finance converge to create long-term value for every participant in the agri-value chain." With a sharper focus on operational efficiency and digital scale, Samunnati remains committed to its mission of making markets work for smallholder farmers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)