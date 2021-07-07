Samurai eSports rakes Rs. 1 million prize money, Rs. 5 million in brand deals in four months

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai-based Samurai eSports, a young company taking baby steps in the world of gaming, has got off to a dream start.

The company, founded with the vision of creating successful teams across various gaming formats, has raked in Rs. 1 million in prize money and Rs. 5 million via brand deals in just four months since it came into existence.

The eGaming industry, though not new in India, was off to a relatively slow start in India, but it received a massive boost because of the COVID-19 pandemic as it forced millions of people indoors for several months.

India ranks 16th in the global eSports landscape with annual revenue of an estimated Rs. 1.17 billion, but it is way behind the industry's size in countries like China, the US, Japan, Korea, etc. Still, looking at the country's demographics and a largely young population, the eSports segment is on the verge of a breakout and enter a phase of exponential growth.

The company's team emerged the winner in the SKWAD Valorant Open, Lenovo Intel Valorant Open, and Gameon Valorant Tournament, and the Esportz Premier Series Qualifier #3.

The team secured the second position in the Rooter Rise of Legends Tri-Nation Tournament involving India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, the Yuvin Community Cup Season 3, and SKWAD Invitational Season 2.

Samurai eSports finished third in the Lethal Esports Invitational Season 1, AORUS x AMD Pro Series Valorant, and Penta Esports Valorant Invitational.

In addition to the prize money, Samurai eSports has also notched up nearly Rs. 4 million as brand revenue. The phenomenal performance has placed Samurai eSports in the top three earners among gaming companies in the country in this period.

"The team comprises some excellent gamers and has performed beyond expectations. We are confident the team will continue to improve its performance and come up with even better results in the coming tournaments," says Samurai eSports founder Atif Kazi, who is also known as Samurai.

As eGaming grows further, the company aims to open new avenues and offer fresh opportunities to aspiring gamers. The company's focus is on scouting for good players and training them to help them ace their play.

Another noteworthy development at Samurai eSports is the inclusion of former TSM Entity and TSM FTX player Sid Joshi. Sid is known as an esports manager with a golden touch, and his association is expected to help the company create new records and achievements.

"We have bootstrapped this company and invested time and energy to find the right gaming talent to build a robust production team. The team is now helping us build notable teams across various eGaming formats nationally and internationally,' says Premal Mehta aka TrAnZ, CEO, Samurai eSports.

Some of the noted players onboard Samurai eSports include Shobith Rai aka TbOne, Nishaant Williams aka Willy, Kaashvi Hiranandani aka Kaash, Mahek Syed aka Mizo, Simar Sethi aka Psy, and Karan Mhaswadkar aka Excali.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)