Sandeep Maheshwari, the most popular Indian motivational speaker launches SMtv

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sandeep Maheshwari TV (or better known as SMtv) is 100 per cent free from all kinds of advertising and subscription.
Anybody can access it anytime from anywhere. No need to pay a single rupee. New videos will be uploaded regularly, and anyone can watch it at
Sandeep Maheshwari has got more than 20 Million Subscribers on YouTube and 16 Million Followers on Facebook. Sandeep Maheshwari is a name among millions who struggled, failed, and surged ahead in search of success, happiness, and contentment. Just like any other middle-class guy, he too had a bunch of unclear dreams and a blurred vision of his goals in life. All he had was an undying learning attitude to hold on to. Rowing through ups and downs, it was time that taught him the true meaning of his life.
And once discovered, he consistently kept resigning from his comfort zone and to share the secret of his success with the entire world. It is this very urge of helping people and doing something good for the society that inspired him to take the initiative of launching SMtv to share his knowledge and experience through his videos.
To watch his latest life-changing motivational videos, simply log on to www.SandeepMaheshwari.tv
