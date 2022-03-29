Sandeep Nailwal announces auction for Guardian Animal NFTs inspired by Indian Mythology

You would like to read
- Polygon BUIDL IT becomes India's exclusive and largest Web3 Hackathon with 186 Projects
- Polygon's founder Sandeep Nailwal and OfBusiness founders invest in the new-age social network Zorro
- Jehangir Art Gallery hosts Kanan Khant's painting exhibition 'Maya'
- Pankaj Bawdekar's artwork on cultural traditions of Kerala mesmerizes art enthusiasts at World Art Dubai 2022
- In surge of 3rd wave Crypto Relief activates 1000 beds across major affected areas
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sandeep Nailwal founder of Crypto Relief today announced the auction of Guardian Animal NFTs, five unique digital art pieces to be auctioned as 5000 tokens.
These artworks are inspired by Indian mythology and all proceeds from this auction will go towards supporting philanthropic healthcare initiatives in India.
The collection of Guardian Animal NFTs was designed by India-based artists from EY and are being auctioned on (https://opensea.io/collection/relief-token) OpenSea from April 01, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The artwork is inspired by Indian mythological animals - Airavata, Vanara, Mayura, Simurgh, and Jatayu. In addition, EY Blockchain professionals supported the project in an advisory capacity to leverage blockchain-based solutions on (http://blockchain.ey.com) to mint the NFTs and use the EY OpsChain Public Finance Manager solution to track the distribution and use of the funds.
The Crypto Relief was established by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Since then, the India Crypto Relief Fund has financed several healthcare initiatives such as backing UNICEF with USD 15 million to provide India with 160 million syringes.
"These NFTs will serve a special purpose as the proceeds will be utilized for projects that aim to create a significant healthcare impact in Indian communities. The Crypto Relief prides itself for being transparent and responsible with the funds received through various efforts similar to this. The Fund selects novel ideas and innovative projects that provide real-world solutions to existing problems," said Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Crypto Relief, and Co-founder Polygon.
"EY Blockchain professionals are very honored to be able to contribute to this amazing program by the Crypto Relief Fund," said Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader. "EY people are proud to donate their time, artistic skills, and expertise for this worthy cause."
IN COVID SUPPORT FZE LLC, UAE (a.k.a Crypto Relief) is an organization dedicated to helping India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Since six months of its inception, we've helped over a million families across 28 states and territories, by supporting in the areas of immediate COVID relief, health system augmentation, and nutrition through multiple governments and civil society partnerships enabled by a team of dedicated volunteers.
Know more about us on (https://cryptorelief.in).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor