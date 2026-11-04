VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: India Forbes Global Properties has appointed *Mr. Sandeep Sharma, Managing Director of JSB Legal, as Senior Advisor - Finance (Fund Raising).

In his new role, Mr. Sharma will spearhead fundraising initiatives, develop institutional and private investment partnerships, and support the financial structuring of the organisation's expansion plans across India.

A young and dynamic professional, Mr. Sharma brings a distinctive combination of public-finance experience, legal expertise and institutional relationships. He worked closely with the late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former Union Finance Minister and former President of India, during his tenure in the Ministry of Finance.

One of his notable contributions was his instrumental role in implementing a cattle-feed financing policy introduced by Central Bank of India, aimed at strengthening the economics of dairy farming and supporting milk producers.