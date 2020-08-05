JUST IN
Sanjay Dalmia remembers his father, late Shri Vishu Hari Dalmia on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

ANI Press Release 

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shri Sanjay Dalmia renowned industrialist and philanthropist congratulated the Modi government and the entire country today on Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan.

Remembering his late father, Shri Vishu Hari Dalmia (who played an important role in Ram Janmabhoomi Movement), on today's occasion, Shri Sanjay Dalmia said, "Bhumi Pujan (Stone Foundation) being performed in Ayodhya today, marks the fulfilment of dream of my late father Shri Vishu Hari Dalmia who would have been present there today if he was alive, but he is going to be there in spirit to witness his dream coming true."

He also said, "5 August 2020 marks a historic day for the Nation. This is a glorious day and a celebration for all the Indians. From today we mark the beginning of "Vijay Yatra" in the country. It is the day when our nation will welcome Ram Rajya. Just like in the Ramayana, Lord Ram established our country, similarly our nation will reach its new heights, Victory, glory in the coming times."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 21:00 IST

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
