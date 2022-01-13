Sanjay Ghodawat University receives a grant of Rs 2 crores from the British Council

You would like to read
- Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) invites applications for ADYPU COMMON ENTRANCE TEST 2021 for all courses
- Experts underline the importance of community based approach in addressing SAM
- Arun Kumar Singh has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum
- Vegetable seller to singer, Arun Kumar Nikam launched tribute song to Sonu Sood
- Singer Arun Singh's latest song 'Oh Bewafa' is a visual representation of heartbreak and betrayal
Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Noted for achieving academic excellence throughout the country, Sanjay Ghodawat University received a grant of Rs 2 Crores from the British Council for promoting Disaster Management Recovery in partnership with the Teesside University in the UK.
At the Approval of the 'Going Global Partnership' by the British Council, it seeks to support nascent partnerships that require assistance to create strong plans for transnational education and teaching collaborations. It is one of the only three universities in India to have received such a grant from the British Council, and we at Sanjay Ghodawat University are honoured with such recognition.
The project aims to impart skilling programs in e-governance for public sector officials and youngsters in disaster management activities. It seeks to enhance opportunities for students in India and the UK to experience an international learning experience.
"It is very good news and positive development for Sanjay Ghodawat University. As one of the three universities in India to receive such a grant, we aim to consistently excel in creating and disseminating knowledge through value-based quality education leading to the betterment of mankind in collaboration with Teesside University in Middlesbrough, England," said Professor Arun Patil, the Vice-Chancellor of Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), Kolhapur, India.
Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat. It has strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.
CONTACT: Nilesh Dave - 9175046282 - nilesh.d@ghodawat.com
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor