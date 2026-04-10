NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and a Maharatna PSU, today announced that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sanjay Khanna, currently Director (Refineries), as the Chairman & Managing Director (C & MD) of the Company. The appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet based on the recommendation of the Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Khanna will assume charge, effective from the date of assumption of office, and will hold the position till his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders.

With extensive experience in refinery operations and project execution, Khanna is expected to further strengthen BPCL's strategic focus on value-added products, petrochemical integration, operational efficiency, and long-term energy security, while driving sustainable growth in an evolving energy landscape. Sanjay Khanna is a seasoned industry leader with over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services. A Chemical Engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in Finance Management from University of Mumbai, Khanna has played a pivotal role in strengthening BPCL's refining and petrochemical capabilities. Prior to his appointment as C & MD, he served as Director (Refineries) and has previously headed BPCL's Mumbai and Kochi Refineries, driving operational excellence and capacity augmentation. As Executive Director of Kochi Refinery, he successfully led the commissioning of BPCL's first niche petrochemical venture--the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP)--despite significant challenges during the pandemic, marking a key milestone in BPCL's petrochemical journey.

Over the years, Khanna has anchored several prestigious projects involving the establishment of new process units across BPCL's refineries, contributing to enhanced efficiency, higher value realization, and technological advancement. He also serves on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, strengthening BPCL's integration across the energy value chain. Additionally, Khanna is the Chairperson of the Technical Committee for Petroleum Refineries under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, contributing to policy and technical advancements in India's refining sector. About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 25,300+ Fuel Stations, over 1000+ CNG stations, over 6,250+ LPG distributorships, 440+ Lubes distributorships, 81 POL storage locations, 56 LPG Bottling Plants, 81 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 6 cross-country pipelines. Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6800+ Fuel Stations. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

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