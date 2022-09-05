Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India visits Bank of Maharashtra

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI/PNN): Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, DFS, Ministry of Finance, visited the Bank of Maharashtra on 3rd September 2022 at its Head office in Pune.
Bhushan Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary and Hardik Sheth, Director, DFS, Ministry of Finance also accompanied him. A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, welcomed him along with Executive Directors, A B VIjayakumar & Asheesh Pandey and General Managers.
Sanjay Malhotra chaired a meeting with the Top Management of the Bank, where he reviewed the Bank's performance. Malhotra was also apprised about the three-year strategic roadmap of the Bank in line with the EASE 5.0 reforms. While addressing the meeting Secretary, DFS appreciated the efforts taken by the bank in business expansion and promotion of Financial Inclusion. He asserted bringing in the necessary reforms as envisaged by GOI, to enhance the ease of banking services, keeping customer's needs at the center. He urged banks for innovation in products and services through digitization and adding value to customer satisfaction.
A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, while deliberating Bank's progress and measures taken said "Bank has taken a slew of measures to enhance the Performance, Profitability and Efficiency in past three years along with expanding Bank's footprints through Branch network at PAN India level. The bank is implementing several strategies to enhance the digital prowess and bringing initiatives in line with the EASE 5.0 reforms. There has been Topline Business growth of the Bank along with strong bottom-line improvement.
Rajeev Opined, "We are committed to achieve the delivery of Govt. flagship schemes with digital-enabled services with ease and bring in the desired reforms to have the most efficient way of functioning."
