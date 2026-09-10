SMPL Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 10: Cricketer Sanju Samson has announced a major education initiative to support 1,000 talented students across India aspiring to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The scholarship programme was announced at the Lead India Summit and is being launched by the Sanju Samson Foundation in association with Lead IAS Academy. The initiative aims to help deserving students pursue quality Civil Services coaching without financial constraints becoming a barrier to their ambitions. The programme will combine academic preparation with personalised mentorship and structured training, covering areas including communication, personality development, critical thinking, leadership and other essential skills. The initiative is also set to have a special focus on students from Vizhinjam, Samson's hometown, and neighbouring coastal areas.

Drawing from his own journey in cricket, Samson has emphasised the importance of talent, discipline, perseverance and consistent effort in achieving long-term goals. Through the scholarship initiative, the foundation aims to extend similar opportunities to young people aspiring to enter public service. Focus on future civil servants Lead IAS Academy, which is partnering with the Sanju Samson Foundation for the initiative, provides coaching and mentorship for UPSC Civil Services aspirants. The academy is guided by several former civil servants and senior public figures, including Rishiraj Singh, IPS, former Director General of Police, Kerala; V.V. Lakshmi Narayana, IPS, former Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation; Anil Swarup, IAS, former Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; and T.P. Sreenivasan, IFS, former Ambassador of India.

The scholarship programme seeks to provide selected students with a structured learning environment, combining UPSC-oriented academic preparation with mentoring and personality development. Building skills from an early age The initiative also complements the objectives of Lead IAS Junior, a Civil Services talent development programme for school students. The programme focuses on developing skills such as communication, public speaking, critical thinking, analytical thinking, current affairs awareness, leadership, discipline and values. The organisers said that introducing these skills at an early stage could help students build confidence and develop the abilities needed for future competitive examinations and leadership roles. With 1,000 scholarships on offer, the initiative seeks to expand access to Civil Services preparation and encourage talented students from different social and economic backgrounds to pursue their aspirations of serving the country.

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