Sanskari Alok Nath meets the No-Filter Raos of Hiccups and Hookups: Watch as Lara Dutta & Prateik Babbar deal with the uninvited guest

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/ATK): In a society that believes in propagating its 'set ideas', it relies heavily on its seniors to school the children. But what happens when a know-it-all uncle gets a taste of new-age behaviour.

If you've got a sneak peek of the Rao's from Lionsgate Play's first Indian original 'Hiccups and Hookups', you know they aren't the kind who will take all the gyaan coming their way, lying down. When Alok Nath decided to make an entry into the Rao household, all hell broke loose.

The daredevils smashed his ideas and ideologies. Starting with the quintessential 'pearipauna' to the unnecessary lecture, Nath's traditional ways were tossed out of the window as the young ones gave their not-so-cool uncle a glimpse of their life and routine. As young, successful people who know their mind, the siblings gave Nath a taste of their unabashed attitude.

Leading man Prateik Babbar says, "It was such a blast getting Alok Nath to shoot with us. The idea was capture how shocking a no-filter family can be and Alok Nath being the epitome of all things traditional for the youth, was the perfect one to shoot this with."

Nath, who is the OG of all things sanskaari, says, "Sometimes its refreshing to make jokes on yourself. There's this impression of me but the video reflects that as actors we are self aware and know how to have a laugh. It was great fun shooting this video. It was hilarious and candid and this is the most fun I have had at work in a long time."

The video, designed as a promotional tool for the first outing from Lionsgate Play, is bound to have the audience rolling on the floor. Rejecting every conservative idea that he tries to push through, Lara and Prateik drop some much-needed truth bombs. Maybe it's too late to change Uncle Nath but they do hope to change a few know-it-all viewers of theirs. Get ready to go on a no-holds barred and fun ride with them!

Watch the hilarious video here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vj3Keir47Gs)

Hiccups and Hookups starring Lara Dutta and PrateikBabbar and helmed by KunalKohli will stream from November 26.

