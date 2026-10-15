VMPL Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: Sanskriti University celebrated a landmark milestone as it commemorated its 10th Foundation Day with a spectacular evening of music, culture, student talent, and celebration. The event, themed "Retro - Back to the 80s," transformed the campus into a vibrant celebration of nostalgia, creativity, and youthful energy, bringing together thousands of students, faculty members, alumni, industry guests, and distinguished dignitaries. The celebration reﬂected the University's journey of growth, innovation, and academic excellence over the past decade. Recent university social media highlights described the event as a celebration of legacy, achievements, memories, and the vibrant spirit of the Sanskriti family.

The grand celebration was held in the esteemed presence of Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, Shri Rajesh Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Meenakshi Sharma, CEO, along with senior academic leaders, faculty members, and administrative officials who joined students in celebrating a decade of institutional excellence and achievement. A Decade of Excellence, Innovation and Transformation The 10th Foundation Day marked far more than an institutional anniversary. It celebrated ten years of building an ecosystem that has empowered thousands of students through quality education, industry integration, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and holistic development. Over the years, Sanskriti University has emerged as one of India's leading industry-oriented universities, known for its strong focus on employability, innovation, startup incubation, research excellence, and experiential learning. The Foundation Day served as a reﬂection on the University's achievements and a reaffirmation of its commitment to shaping future-ready professionals and responsible global citizens.

Retro Rewind Brings the Campus to Life Inspired by the iconic era of the 1980s, the event featured vibrant retro decor, themed installations, dazzling lights, and immersive experiences that transported attendees back in time. Students arrived dressed in classic retro fashion, adding colour, excitement, and authenticity to the celebration. The evening showcased an impressive lineup of performances including group dances, musical acts, fashion showcases, cultural presentations, and high-energy entertainment segments. Students from various schools and departments displayed exceptional creativity and talent, turning the event into one of the most memorable celebrations in the University's history. The atmosphere throughout the evening reﬂected the spirit of togetherness, enthusiasm, and campus pride that has become synonymous with Sanskriti University.

Mohammed Irfan Creates Musical Magic The highlight of the evening was an electrifying live performance by renowned Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Irfan, whose soulful voice captivated the audience and created an unforgettable experience for students and guests alike. Performing a selection of his most loved songs, Mohammed Irfan had the entire audience singing along, creating an atmosphere filled with emotion, excitement, and celebration. Students illuminated the venue with mobile ﬂashlights while thousands joined in chorus, transforming the Foundation Day celebration into a memorable musical spectacle. The performance generated tremendous excitement across social media, with students sharing videos, photographs, and memorable moments from the concert throughout the evening.

University social media channels described the performance as one that "completely took over our hearts" and made the Foundation Day celebration unforgettable. Mr. Fresher and Ms. Fresher 2026 Announced One of the most anticipated moments of the celebration was the announcement of the winners of the Mr. Fresher 2026 and Ms. Fresher 2026 titles. After multiple rounds assessing confidence, personality, communication skills, stage presence, and overall performance, Sarthak was crowned Mr. Fresher 2026, while Shubhi Khandelwal was awarded the title of Ms. Fresher 2026. Their confidence, charisma, leadership potential, and outstanding performances impressed both the judges and the audience, making them worthy representatives of the newest generation of Sanskriti students.

The winners received enthusiastic applause as they were felicitated in the presence of university leadership, faculty members, and fellow students. Celebrating Student Talent and Campus Culture Beyond the awards and performances, the event served as a platform for students to showcase their talents, creativity, and confidence. The celebration highlighted Sanskriti University's belief that education extends beyond classrooms and includes opportunities for leadership development, cultural expression, innovation, entrepreneurship, and personal growth. Addressing the gathering, university leadership emphasized the importance of creating an environment where students can learn, innovate, collaborate, and thrive while developing the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly dynamic world. Looking Ahead to the Next Decade

As Sanskriti University enters its next decade of growth and impact, the institution remains committed to advancing academic excellence, strengthening industry collaborations, promoting research and innovation, supporting entrepreneurship, and delivering transformative educational experiences. The 10th Foundation Day celebration concluded with a renewed sense of pride, optimism, and purpose, leaving students with memories that will last a lifetime and reinforcing the University's vision of empowering future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)