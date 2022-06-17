Santosh Shukla becomes New CEO of British Organization -World Book of Records

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI/GPRC): Senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Santosh Shukla has become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the British Organization -World Book of Records.
He has been appointed by the Central Working Committee of the organization recently.
The World Book of Records has completed 5 years of its successful journey and is now going to pave the new phase of other success stories in the next five years to come. He will also carry out business activities of International Quality Certification of iudex International of United Kingdom and focus on business expansion in Asian countries as well as promote talents of Indian.
Speaking about his new role, Shukla said the organization will reach its presence in more than 75 countries along with publishing special editions to promote the cause of enhancing potential among people across the world.
The organization would galvanize its supreme author in the certification business. On this occasion, Shukla said that the organization has made its strong presence in 25 countries of the world in the last 05 years. It has included and honoured 1000 personalities around the world.
At the helm of Shukla, the organization has made its reach in 25 countries in the world with a strong global network. Shukla hails from deep rooted Indian culture and heritage and id of Indian origin. Being Cyber law expert and an author of technical books, he is also Director General of South Asian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SACCI), President and CEO of International Quality Certification, President of Alma World and holding post of Chief Editor of Alma Today, Alma Times, WBR News and other leading organizations.
He said that the World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. It works intercontinental from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace.
While iudex Quality Certification which is a globally authorized company for quality control and performance grading through verification, assessment and audit by Quality Certification Limited UK. It is a certification division for quality and control in products and services of the corporate world. Quality Certification dedicates to improve individual, organizational and social performance.
On being appointed new CEO, Shukla was congratulated by dignitaries of the business world across the world.
This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)
