Sany India inaugurates new paint shop at Chakan, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sany India, a global leader in the construction equipment industry has inaugurated a new ultra-modern 'paint shop' at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Chakan, Pune recently.

The new paint shop building has been built up in a total area of 4504.96 square meters and is equipped with a fully autonomous system which can easily paint 11 excavators and 1 truck crane in one shift of 9 hours.

The inauguration was done Deepak Garg, Managing Director - Sany India and South Asia in the esteemed presence of senior leadership team.

Dheeraj Panda, Director of Sales, Marketing & Customer Support of Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd, said, "In pursuit of quality and commitment to deliver the best product to our customers, we have inaugurated a new paint shop at Sany India Chakan facility. The new paint shop would certainly help us further improve the paint quality of our products. The development is also a result of our continuous efforts towards localization and backward integration."

"The new paint shop is a key component of our growth trajectory, which will allow us to increase our production and meet the customers demand more efficiently. At the same time, it will also further create more jobs for locals at Sany's manufacturing plant, in Pune," he added.

Spread across 84 acres of land with a manufacturing capacity of 7,000 machines, the state-of-the-art unit has an integrated facility with modern manufacturing equipment, testing facilities, R & D centre and training centre all under one roof. It's noteworthy that by opening the new paint shop at Sany India Chakan Facility, the manufacturer has further raised the benchmark in the Indian (CE) market.

