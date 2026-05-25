VMPL New Delhi [India], May 25: Sapaad, a bootstrapped, cloud-native Unified Commerce platform for restaurant operations with a growing footprint across India and global markets, today announced the launch of Sapaad Signals, one of the industry's first pre-loss intelligence systems designed specifically for restaurants. Built inside Sapaad's Ask Vantage, an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform, the new system enables restaurant operations to detect and respond to margin leakage during live service operations rather than after losses have already occurred. The launch addresses one of the food service industry's most persistent operational challenges, delayed visibility into problems that directly affect profitability. From void fraud and discount misuse to stockouts, labour inefficiencies and declining upsell performance, restaurants routinely discover operational issues hours or days after they occur, often when recovery is no longer possible.

Unlike conventional restaurant intelligence systems that rely on fragmented integrations and delayed reporting pipelines, Sapaad Signals operates on a live, unified data architecture developed over the past 12 years. The platform draws continuously from POS transactions, inventory movements, labour schedules, customer behaviour and promotion to generate actionable intelligence in under six seconds. According to the company, early deployments have helped restaurants recover up to 11% additional revenue through real-time interventions. Speaking on the launch, Vishnu Vardhan Madabhushi, Founder & CEO, Sapaad, said, "The restaurant industry has historically relied on retrospective reporting systems that identify problems only after losses have already occurred. By the time most operators identify a problem, the revenue is already lost. Every stockout, discount misuse, voided bill, and labour imbalance silently destroys margins during live service.

Sapaad Signals changes that permanently. We have built one of the industry's first pre-loss intelligence systems for restaurants, a live operational command layer that detects revenue leakage as it happens and enables teams to act before profitability is impacted. As restaurants scale across cloud kitchens, multi-brand formats, and high-growth markets, operational complexity is rising faster than ever. In an industry estimated to lose nearly INR 18,000 crore annually to preventable inefficiencies, real-time intelligence is no longer a competitive advantage, it is becoming essential infrastructure for survival and growth." Sapaad Signals delivers alerts in under six seconds from transaction capture and operates continuously across all active outlets without batch processing delays. The company states that restaurants using real-time intervention models can potentially recover up to 11 per cent in otherwise preventable revenue leakage.

Sapaad Signals has been developed to eliminate this gap by continuously monitoring live operational data and surfacing actionable alerts while restaurant teams can still intervene. Unlike traditional analytics dashboards or reporting systems that provide retrospective analysis, Sapaad Signals functions as a live operational intelligence layer built on constantly connected restaurant workflows, enabling intervention inside the shift window itself. The system continuously draws data from across Sapaad's unified platform, including POS transactions, inventory movement, labour schedules, promotions and customer behaviour. It monitors 18 EBITDA-critical KPIs simultaneously across all outlets and generates human-readable alerts whenever operational metrics move outside defined control ranges. Examples of live operational alerts include identifying unusual void activity during peak hours, detecting overlapping promotional campaigns causing margin erosion, warning of imminent stockouts for high-performing menu items, flagging food cost drift and monitoring declining upsell conversion rates. The platform categorises operational urgency into simple action states such as "Act now", "Ready to act" and "Relax", enabling restaurant managers to prioritise intervention during service hours without relying on analysts or manual reporting.

The launch also reflects a broader industry shift towards unified operational infrastructure. Many restaurant businesses continue to operate across fragmented technology stacks where billing, inventory, labour, promotions and delivery systems function independently, slowing operational response and reducing visibility. Sapaad states that the architecture behind Signals is only possible because its platform was designed as a fully unified commerce ecosystem from the beginning, allowing operational data to remain continuously connected and immediately actionable. Sapaad Signals activates instantly on existing Sapaad data without additional integrations, hardware or setup requirements and is now available for all Ask Vantage subscribers across India and international markets.

About Sapaad Sapaad is a Unified Commerce platform built to power multi-channel restaurant operations across dine-in, takeaway, delivery and back-office workflows. By integrating POS, inventory, kitchen operations, delivery management and analytics into a single cloud-native system, Sapaad enables restaurant brands to operate with greater speed, control and profitability across multiple outlets and channels. With over a decade of global deployments, the company is expanding in India to support the country's rapidly growing organised foodservice sector including quick service chains, cafes, cloud kitchens and multi-outlet restaurant brands seeking scalable, enterprise-grade digital infrastructure. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)