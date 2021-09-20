Saptaanga Model, paving growth for leaders- A leadership conclave for financial experts

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI/Mediawire): Mentioning the qualities of leaders with reference to Lord Krishna and Lord Rama in today's world, the chief guest of the leadership conclave, that was organised in Virtually, Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO Kotak AMC & Chairman AMFI in his inaugural address said that a good leader should be able to galvanise people. "The leader should have a clear vision of the ultimate goal, that needs to be achieved," he added.

The conference was kick-started with the welcome address by Kanak Kr Jain, Founder of SSL Academy and FFF Conference. Sharing the rationale of this conference, Jain summarized that the conclave will be experiential and will witness leaders who are Swami (Founders), Aamatyas (CEO's and heads), Janapada (Marketing heads), Durg (infrastructure/ fortified city), Danda (Team managers), Kosha (Finance) and the Mitra (Experienced friend and consultant).

Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy and the Guest of Honour of the event explained the significance of study to achieve the desired success. The key note address was delivered by Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studio who energized the audience with traits of leaders' mind-set.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Subrata Kumar Dey, Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda University and the Guest of honour also inaugurated the MBA Finance Program.

Motilal Oswal, Managing Director of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, started the fi rst technical session with the thought about India's potential as a Global Leader. "In the new-world order post-pandemic, the country has a bigger role to play on the global canvas," he explained.

S Naren, CIO- ICICI Prudential AMC explained the importance of debt funds as an alternative investment tool. "When investing in an asset allocation fund, an investor gets the opportunity to tap into equity and debt asset classes. However, an investor should be mindful of funds available within the category itself," he informed.

D Sivanandhan, Former DGP Maharashtra, elaborated on the 'dand' aspect of leadership and explained on how we can manage teams in tough times.

Ajit Menon, CEO of PGIM India MF explained the concept of 'Situational Leadership' giving the example of the ten incarnations or avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The Evening Gala was marked by a story-telling session for leaders by Danish Husain, a Bollywood actor and a story-teller.

Ganesh Ram, MD & CEO of MF Utilities also recognized 5 mutual fund distributors (MFDs) Kapil Jain, Kaushik Ramachandran, Chintan H Chheda, Rahul Sethia, and Pawan Agarwal from across India for the digital adoption to MF Utility (MFU) users. Venkatesh Iyer, Founder of 'Goli Vada Pav' shared his story of hard work and how his company had achieved success. Balaji Rajagopalan, Former CEO of Ricoh India & ED of Xerox India presented the concept of strategic thinking ideas. Whereas, Raghav Iyengar, CBO, Axis MF shared leadership traits of a mutual fund distributer with reference of Lord Vishnu's insights with leadership.

A panel discussion on 'Magic of Thinking Big' with Vinayak Sapre, Amit Bivalkar, and Rajesh Sodhani was also a part of the event. This was followed by Coach & Brand consultant, Himadri Sinha's presentation on the power of branding.

Bhavin Patel, CoFounder & CEO LenDenClub shared insights on emerging investment opportunities in the post-pandemic world through P2P lending. Likewise, A. Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, ABSL AMC gave an insightful talk on the way forward for leaders in the mutual fund Industry with various examples of US economy.

The program also saw felicitation of the winners of 'The FFF Most Influential Awards 2021' in association with The Economic Times.

The 3rd day started with the understanding of Saptaanga by Dr. Radhakrishna Pillai, Author and speaker. This was followed by Prashant Sutaria, Principal Architect PSA & Co- founder of CELPT, who presented his theory on how we can design living and planning for tomorrow, which was followed by another panel discussion on 'Friend in Need Is a Friend in deed' that was moderated by Rajesh Krishnamoorthy, Country Head FPSB India (LO).

Another highlight of the conference was 'Kaun Banega Clientpati'- a game show on money tales hosted by Kanak Jain with 10 volatility coaches. The Jury, Debasis Mohanty and Harish Rao adjured Dr. Celso Fernandes, as the winner of the game, Varun Mittal won the 2nd position and Opinder Jain came on the 3rd position.

Anuj Mittal was also felicitated in the category of unparalleled ideation in the year 2021.

The conclave had international Speakers as well, like Michael Grinder from USA, Peter Freeth from UK, Mickey A Feher, also from the USA, along with Sanjay Kr Agarwal, Shantanu Das Sharma who shared insightful thoughts on use communication through NLP.

The event also witnessed the release of the 3rd Edition 2021 of the magazine- 'The Volatility Coaches of India - in association with The Economic Times. 1076 MFDs registered and participated in the mega leadership conference virtually.

