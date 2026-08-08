VMPL New Delhi [India], August 8: The penultimate day of the league stage of Season 3 of the JetSynthesys' Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) witnessed exciting action with Sara Tendulkar-owned Mumbai Grizzlies thrashing defending champions Chennai Falcons to rise to the second spot while Nikhil Kamath's Bengaluru Badgers kept their chances alive by winning a last-ball thriller against Sonu Nigam's Kolkata Hawks even as Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks continued to rule the roost at the top of the standings. Season 3 marks the biggest edition of GEPL yet, expanding from six to eight franchise teams with a marquee ownership line-up. Played on Real Cricket™, which has crossed 400 million lifetime downloads, the league carries a ₹3.1 crore prize pool and is being broadcast live on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Khel, streamed on JioHotstar, while also making its international debut across the United States and Canada through Willow TV, via Willow Sports (its FAST platform) and Willow's direct-to-consumer platforms in both markets.

The Sharks have 18 points from 12 games, two more than the Grizzlies. Chennai Falcons are also on 16 points but trail last season's runners-up Mumbai by Net Run-rate (NRR). The day also witnessed the elimination of Pune Stallions, Gujarat Wolves and Hyderabad Rhinos from the race to the playoffs. In the opening match of the day, skipper Mukesh Dodwani produced an impressive all-round performance to help Hyderabad Rhinos Mumbai Grizzlies a four-wicket defeat. Batting first, Mumbai posted 70/2 in their five overs, with Jetha top-scoring with an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls. Amit Mehta's Hyderabad made a strong start to the chase, with Sachin smashing 28 off 11 before he was caught while attempting another big shot. His dismissal, however, did little to slow down the Rhinos as Mukesh stayed till the end, scoring an unbeaten 38 to guide his side to a comfortable victory. Mukesh also picked up a wicket with the ball and was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.

The second game of the day produced a major upset as Sonu Nigam-owned Kolkata Hawks stunned league leaders Peyush Bansal-owned Delhi Sharks by 50 runs to strengthen their position in the top four. Batting first, Kolkata posted the tournament's highest total of 89/2, with Aditya leading the charge with a sensational unbeaten 58 off just 15 balls. He took the Delhi bowling apart with a power-packed display and signed off the innings in style with a six. Aditya then completed a superb all-round performance with the ball, claiming two wickets as Kolkata restricted the league leaders to 39. The third match of the day produced a thrilling finish as bottom-placed Pune Stallions edged past Scout's Gujarat Wolves by three wickets. The Suniel Shetty-owned Pune's chase was set up by Koli, who smashed 31 off 12 balls, while Ankit chipped in with 22 off eight.

The fourth match of the day produced another thrilling finish, with defending champions Chennai Falcons edging past Bengaluru Badgers by two wickets to stay among the top four. Chasing, Deepak smashed an unbeaten 40 off just 15 balls and held the innings together despite losing wickets at regular intervals. With nine runs needed from the final two balls, Player of the match Deepak delivered under pressure, smashing a six followed by a four to seal a dramatic victory for Chennai. Already out of playoff contention, Pune Stallions registered their second win of the day with a clinical five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Rhinos, ending their playoff hopes. After restricting Hyderabad to 66/3, with skipper Mukesh anchoring the innings with a 44 off 16 balls, Pune made light work of the chase. Openers Sagar (24 not out of 8 balls) and Player of the Match Anuradh Koli (43 not out of 17 balls) stayed unbeaten to guide the Stallions home comfortably and complete a dominant day for Pune.

The next match, which was being billed as the 'El Classico' of the league, turned out to be an anticlimax as Sara Tendulkar's Mumbai Grizzlies outclassed defending champions Chennai Falcons by four wickets. The Mumbai bowlers dominated the contest, restricting the Falcons to 43/4 before their openers Jetha (16 off 9 balls) and Davinder Singh (29 not out of 12 balls) batted the Falcons out of the game. The last contest of the day saw Bengaluru Badgers survive a thriller against Sonu Nigam's Kolkata Hawks, securing a dramatic one-run win off the final delivery. Batting first, Bengaluru posted 65/4, powered by skipper and Player of the Match Manmeet Singh's 34 off 13 balls. Kolkata appeared to be on course for victory after losing their first wicket off the opening ball, with Golden Kumar smashing an unbeaten 43 off 17 to keep the chase alive. However, Bengaluru held their nerve in a tense final over to restrict the Hawks to 64/3 and seal a win by the barest of margins.

Coming up on Day 8: - Hyderabad Rhinos vs Bengaluru Badgers - Bengaluru Badgers vs Delhi Sharks - Gujarat Wolves vs Kolkata Hawks - Delhi Sharks vs Hyderabad Rhinos - Mumbai Grizzlies vs Pune Stallions - Kolkata Hawks vs Chennai Falcons - Bengaluru Badgers vs Pune Stallions - Chennai Falcons vs Gujarat Wolves Watch the matches live on JioHotstar every day from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM: https://www.hotstar.com/in/sports/esports/tournaments/global-e-cricket-premier-league Catch the highlights from Match Day 7 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AP9xDx9Qlw8 About GEPL: The Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), launched by JetSynthesys, is the World's Only Franchise-Based E-Cricket League, bridging the gap between cricket, esports, and entertainment. The league offers a unique platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent while engaging millions of fans across India and beyond.

About JetSynthesys: JetSynthesys is a global leader in digital entertainment and technology, specialising in video gaming & esports, and creators & experiences. With a reach spanning 180 countries and millions of users, JetSynthesys is committed to building innovative ecosystems where technology, video gaming, and entertainment converge. Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys continues to redefine digital experiences while championing inclusivity and engagement across its platforms. For media inquiries, please contact: Noel D'souza noel.dsouza@adfactorspr.com | +91 7506054306 Aaryaman Singh aaryaman.singh@adfactorspr.com | +91 7021046411 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)