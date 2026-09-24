PNN New Delhi [India], September 23: For a dairy farmer, choosing cattle feed is not simply a matter of picking a product from a dealer. The feed given to an animal becomes part of its everyday nutrition, which is why consistency, ingredient quality and suitability for the animal matter over the long term. This understanding has been at the centre of Sardar Cattle Feed, a brand whose roots go back to 1984. The business, originally established as Shri Sudharma Industries by Late Shri Ramesh Goyal, has evolved over four decades into Sudharma Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., with a broader focus on livestock nutrition and a growing presence across Indian markets.

The transition into the new corporate structure in 2026 represents another chapter in a family business that has continued across generations. Today, Akshit Ram Goyal serves as Managing Director, with Savita Goyal and Isha Goyal contributing as Directors. The family continues to combine its experience in the cattle-feed industry with a more structured approach to manufacturing, product development and market expansion. Alongside Sardar Cattle Feed, Sudharma Feed is the second brand under Sudharma Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. The two brands form part of the company's broader approach to animal nutrition, while Sardar Cattle Feed remains closely associated with the family's long-standing cattle-feed journey. This brand structure also reflects the company's transition from a traditional family business into a more professionally organised animal-nutrition company, with a wider vision for product development and market expansion.

Four decades of experience in cattle nutrition The story of Sardar Cattle Feed began at a time when branded cattle feed was still developing as a category. According to the company's history, Late Shri Ramesh Goyal established the business in 1984 with an emphasis on balanced feed and the needs of dairy farmers. Over the years, the business expanded its presence across several states, while the family remained involved in its development. Savita Goyal played an important role in carrying the business forward, followed by the involvement of the next generation. The company has also received several recognitions over the years, including a Gold Medal from the Institute of Quality Control and National Character, the Udyog Shree Award in 1990, the Lok Shree Award in 1990 and the Udyog Rattan Award in 1993. These recognitions form part of the company's historical record and are distinct from any present-day product performance claims.

What should farmers look for in dairy cattle feed? Every animal does not have identical nutritional requirements. Breed, body condition, age, milk production, stage of lactation, and the availability of green fodder can all influence feeding decisions. Sardar Cattle Feed's own nutritional guidance highlights the importance of protein, energy, fat, minerals and vitamins in the overall diet. Its website also recommends that concentrated feed should be used alongside suitable green grass or hay rather than treating cattle feed as the only component of an animal's diet. This is an important consideration for dairy farmers. A practical feeding programme is not simply about finding a feed with a particular protein percentage. Farmers also need to consider the animal's overall ration and whether the feed fits its particular stage of production.

The company advises that when changing from a conventional ration, the transition to Sardar cattle feed should take place over approximately seven to ten days. Its published feeding guidance also provides different quantities for cows and buffaloes based on milk production. Farmers should use the manufacturer's recommendations and seek professional nutritional advice where individual animal requirements call for it. A product range designed around different requirements Sardar's current product range covers different requirements within dairy farming rather than relying on a single feed for every animal. For cows, the company lists products including Sardar Gold Line C-3000, Sardar Red Label C-5000, Sardar Energy+ C-8000 and Sardar Booster C-10000. The published specifications show differences in protein, fat, fibre and other parameters across the range.

The company also has dedicated buffalo-feed products, including Sardar Buff Booster and Sardar Buff+, while its feed-supplement category includes mineral-focused products such as Sardar Min Forte and Sardar Cal Forte. For farmers, having different formulations and categories can make it easier to discuss the appropriate option with a dealer or nutrition professional instead of treating cattle feed as a one-size-fits-all purchase. Manufacturing consistency is part of the equation A cattle feed manufacturer's responsibility does not end with selecting ingredients. Consistency during processing is equally important when farmers depend on a feed product as part of their regular feeding programme. Sudharma Animal Nutrition states that ingredients used for Sardar cattle feed are pre-tested and subjected to quality-control analysis before processing. The company's described manufacturing process includes proportionate dosing, grinding, mixing, molassing and pelleting, followed by packing in HDPE bags.

The company's manufacturing facility is located at Village Kauri on G.T. Road near Khanna, Punjab. Its official website identifies Sudharma Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. as the manufacturer of Sardar cattle feed. From Punjab to a wider Indian market Although Punjab remains central to the company's story, Sardar Cattle Feed has developed a presence beyond its home market. The company identifies markets across North India and other parts of the country, while its current business plans focus on strengthening its PAN-India dealer and distributor network. The next stage is broader than cattle feed alone. Sudharma Animal Nutrition's stated plans include developing nutrition categories for cattle, goats and pigs, while also expanding international business. The company has already identified exports of Sardar Cattle Feed to Africa as part of its international development.

This wider approach reflects how the business is positioning itself: not simply as a cattle-feed seller, but as an animal-nutrition company with manufacturing, distribution and product-development capabilities. The role of dealers and distributors For a cattle-feed brand, farmers are only one part of the supply chain. Dealers and distributors are often the link between the manufacturer and the dairy farming community. Sardar's stated business focus includes building a stronger dealer and distributor network across India and developing long-term relationships with channel partners. This becomes particularly relevant as the company works to expand beyond its established North Indian markets. For prospective dealers, the important consideration is not simply the name on a feed bag. Product range, manufacturing capability, market presence, consistency of supply and the company's approach to long-term distribution all matter when evaluating a potential association.

A family business entering its next phase The evolution of Sardar Cattle Feed is ultimately a story about continuity. A business established by Late Shri Ramesh Goyal in 1984 has moved through different generations and is now operating under Sudharma Animal Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. The next phase is focused on combining that history with modern manufacturing, a wider animal-nutrition portfolio, stronger distribution and international expansion. For dairy farmers, dealers and distributors, the company's journey offers a useful example of how a traditional family-led cattle-feed business can develop into a broader animal-nutrition organisation while retaining the experience accumulated over decades. With Sardar Cattle Feed - A Best Cattle Feed in India Since 1984 as its established brand identity, Sudharma Animal Nutrition is now looking beyond its four-decade history towards the next stage of its growth in India's evolving livestock and dairy sector.

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