Sarees manufactured by Ajmera Fashion steal the show at Surat's biggest beauty pageant-2021

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI/PNN): The gorgeous nine-yard wonders (Sarees) manufactured by Surat's leading textile company Ajmera Fashion stole the hearts of many at the biggest beauty event-2021 organized by the city-based World of Women (WOW) at La Victoria in Pal.

The event was organized in association with one of the most reputed saree manufacturers of Surat, Ajmera Fashion, Surkaivalyam Music, and SK Investments in the last week.

During the event, some of the amazing beauty queens graced the ramp. Donned in gorgeous outfits made out of the fabrics manufactured in Surat, they just looked alluring!

The country's largest textile hub Surat is famous for its sarees across the world. And a lot of credit for this goes to the entrepreneurial zeal of its habitants and visionary business tycoons.

One such inspiring entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of Ajmera Fashion, Ajay Ajmera, who says, "Our Company's mission is to work for women empowerment. In the last few years, about 5,000 women have associated with our company for the marketing of sarees, and that about 100 women have opened up their exclusive saree showrooms across the city. Our mission is to popularize the sarees made in Surat in the country and abroad."

The finale of the beauty event was organized for various titles, including WOW Teen India-2021, WOW Miss Gujarat-2021, WOW MRS Gujarat-2021, WOW Queen of India-2021, and WOW King of India-2021.

The finale jury included Prem Gada of Presha Creation--crown partner, film actress Simran Ahuja and Sourabh Patel, contestant of Bigg Boss season 12.

The WWO King of India-2021 title was won by Dhwalin Shukla, 1st runner-up, Yash Kataria, and 2nd runner-up Pranav Kenche. The Queen of India-2021 title was won by Nipa Goswami, 1st runner-up was Kavita Gule, and 2nd runner-up was Jiya Bhavsar.

The WOW MRS Gujarat-2021 was won by Dhara Gadara, 1st runners-up were Reema Raulji, and 2nd runners-up were Amrita Deshpande. WOW Miss Gujarat winner was Dr. Yashi, 1st runner-up was Janvi Soni, and 2nd runner-up was Subhangi Sharma.

And last but not least, WOW Teen Gujarat was won by Vritika Mistry, 1st runner-up was Charmi Bhavsar, and the 2nd runner-up was Muskan Rawat.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)