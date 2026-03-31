NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 31: Sarovar Hotels has launched a digital campaign, 'What a Deal', aimed at stimulating summer travel demand and encouraging longer leisure stays across its portfolio of destinations in India. The limited-period promotion allows guests to book a two-night stay and receive the third night complimentary, while also offering additional value-led benefits designed to attract families and leisure travellers during the upcoming holiday season. As part of the campaign, guests can avail 15% savings on food and beverage during their stay, while children up to 10 years of age can stay and dine complimentary when sharing the same room, making the offer particularly appealing for family vacations.

The initiative will be available across select Sarovar Hotels properties located in key leisure destinations spanning beach, hill, wildlife and city markets across India. By combining value-driven pricing with experiential destinations, the hotel chain aims to encourage travellers to extend their stays and explore more within a single trip. Commenting on the campaign, Nitika Khanna, Director Marketing and Communications, Sarovar Hotels said, "Summer remains one of the strongest travel seasons in India, particularly for family-led leisure demand. With the 'What a Deal' campaign, our objective is to create a compelling value proposition that encourages guests to stay longer and explore more destinations within our portfolio."

The campaign reflects Sarovar Hotels continued focus on strengthening direct consumer engagement while driving incremental room nights during peak leisure travel periods. Bookings for the 'What a Deal' campaign are open until 15 April, with guests able to explore participating hotels and make reservations through the brand website. Sarovar Hotels currently operates over 150 hotels across 87 destinations in India and overseas, across multiple brands including Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and international brands operated in partnership with Louvre Hotels Group, such as Tulip Inn, Golden Tulip and Royal Tulip. About Sarovar Hotels Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest-growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the company manages over 150 operational hotels in 87 destinations across India, Nepal, and Africa, under the Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. Sarovar Hotels covers the Budget - Economy, Midscale - Upper Midscale & Upscale spectrum and also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division for business schools and corporate institutions.

With 17 regional sales & reservations offices across India, Sarovar Hotels is among the country's most diverse hotel management companies. Sarovar Hotels is part of the Paris-headquartered Group Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, managing a portfolio of 1700 hotels across 60 countries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)