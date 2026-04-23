PNN New Delhi [India], April 23: In an era where divisions often dominate global discourse, Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir stands tall as a sacred sanctuary of unity, compassion, and inclusive spirituality. Located on Chintpurni Road, near Hotel Royal Plaza in Village Chohal, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, this extraordinary spiritual institution is far more than a place of worship--it is a movement rooted in the timeless philosophy of universal brotherhood. Guided by the eternal Indian wisdom of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the world is one family, the mandir exemplifies a powerful truth: humanity transcends all religious, cultural, and social boundaries. A Rare Commitment to Sarv Dharam Sambhav

What truly distinguishes Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir is its unwavering dedication to Sarv Dharam Sambhav--equal respect for all religions. Here, faith is not confined to any single tradition. Instead, it blossoms in harmony. The mandir celebrates all major religious and national festivals with equal reverence, including: - Diwali - Gurpurab - Janmashtami - Christmas - Eid & Muharram - Independence Day & Republic Day - Basant Panchami These celebrations are observed collectively, sending out a profound message: true spirituality unites--it never divides. Sacred Spiritual Landmarks Within the Premises The mandir complex is home to several deeply revered spiritual sites, each representing a unique path to divine consciousness: - Sacred Kutiya with the Gaddi Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Gareeb Nawaz (R.A.), radiating Sufi grace, humility, and love.

- Temple of Maa Bhagwati, where Lord Shiva and Shakti manifest in the form of sacred Pindis, symbolising cosmic balance and divine energy. - Imambara housing the Alam Mubarak of Maula Abbas, a powerful emblem of sacrifice, faith, and unwavering loyalty. - Roza Mubarak of Shehzadi Sakina (S.A.), carrying profound emotional and spiritual significance. - Respectful representations of Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism, reinforcing the mandir's identity as a truly interfaith spiritual centre. Each sacred space reflects a different spiritual path--yet all lead to the same ultimate truth. Spaces for Peace, Meditation, and Inner Awakening Adding to the mandir's tranquil aura is the beautifully nurtured garden Gulshan-e-Maa Fatima Zahra (S.A.). This serene green space is ideal for meditation, spiritual gatherings, and quiet reflection.

The premises also feature a thoughtfully designed Meditation Hall, offering seekers a peaceful environment for mindfulness, introspection, and inner growth. Where Devotional Traditions Merge Seamlessly One of the most inspiring aspects of Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir is the seamless integration of diverse devotional practices under one roof. Here, spiritual expressions flow together effortlessly through: - Qawwali - Majlis & Nauhe - Kirtan - Aarti - Roshni ceremonies - Recitation of Shri - Hanuman Chalisa This rare spiritual confluence beautifully illustrates that all paths of devotion ultimately converge at the same divine destination. Service to Society and Commitment to Sustainability Rooted in the belief that service to humanity is the highest form of worship, the mandir actively engages in impactful social welfare and environmental initiatives, including:

- Plantation and environmental drives - Feeding the hungry (Langar / Sewa) - Educational support for underprivileged children - Assistance in the marriages of economically weaker girls - Animal care and compassion initiatives - Drug-free awareness campaigns The institution is also an onboard partner with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (My Bharat), conducting youth empowerment programmes that promote responsible citizenship, positive living, and social awareness. Sarv Dharam Sambhav Mahotsav: Celebrating Unity in Diversity A defining pillar of the mandir is its annual Sarv Dharam Sambhav Mahotsav, now proudly in its 14th edition. This interfaith platform brings together religious leaders, scholars, and spiritual thinkers from diverse backgrounds.

The Mahotsav fosters open dialogue, mutual respect, and genuine understanding, serving as a living example of India's enduring ethos of Unity in Diversity. The institution strongly believes that India's role as Vishwaguru (Global Teacher) can only be fulfilled through authentic spirituality, self-realisation, and compassionate action. Visionary Leadership Behind the Movement This remarkable vision has been nurtured under the inspiring leadership of Dr. Sufi Raj Jain, Founder & National President. A passionate advocate of equality and human dignity, he has been honoured with prestigious awards including: - Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Sammaan - Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award - Rashtriya Padma Bhushan Sammaan His philosophy is firmly rooted in the belief that no human being should ever be judged or divided based on religion, caste, or culture.

He is ably supported by Mrs. Divia Jain, General Secretary, whose spiritual commitment and tireless dedication have played a vital role in nurturing and expanding this inclusive platform. Stay Connected Follow and engage with Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir's spiritual and social initiatives: - Facebook: - Instagram: - YouTube: Available through Facebook & Instagram - Websites: - www.sarvdharamkhawajamandir.com - www.sarvdharamkhawajamandir.org Visit & Contact Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir Religious & Charitable Society Chintpurni Road, Village Chohal (Near Hotel Royal Plaza) Hoshiarpur, Punjab - 146024 Contact: +91-8092200786 | +91-9781851259 A Call to Humanity Whether you seek spiritual solace, wish to participate in interfaith initiatives, or want to contribute to meaningful social service, Sarv Dharam Khawaja Mandir welcomes everyone with open arms.

In a world yearning for harmony, this sacred institution shines as a reminder that faith guided by love, humility, and inclusivity can heal divisions and uplift humanity. "Insaniyat Parmo Dharma" -- Humanity is the Supreme Religion. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)