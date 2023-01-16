Sarvasya Health is reimagining the future of healthcare with Digital Hospitals & Health ATMs

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI/ATK): Sarvasya Health is committed to making quality healthcare accessible to all. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality care, regardless of their income or location. We are working to reimagine the future of healthcare with our digital hospitals and health ATMs.

To address this challenge, Sarvasya Health's parent company Conlang International signed a partnership agreement with TATA Communications Gloheal (e-health service provider platform) to transform the delivery of healthcare services in the country to establish Digital Hospitals and Health ATMs at the last mile across all of India to provide greater access to high-quality healthcare in unserved and underserved regions through technology and innovation.

Digital Hospitals are the future of healthcare delivery, providing patients with access to quality care at a fraction of the cost of traditional hospitals. Digital Health ATMs are a new type of digital health service that provides on-demand access to healthcare services via an ATM-like interface. These services are revolutionizing the last-mile delivery of healthcare services, making it easier and more affordable for patients to receive the care they need.

Digital hospitals will be equipped with state-of-the-art digital technology, including telemedicine capabilities, to enable remote consultation and diagnosis. They will also have on-site laboratories and pharmacies, as well as access to diagnostics and imaging services. In addition, Digital hospitals will provide patient education and support services to help patients better manage their health.

Sarvasya Health is on a mission to enable the availability, accessibility, and affordability of healthcare to each citizen of India through Digital Hospitals and Health ATMs.

