PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15: Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a leading provider of product engineering services, today announced that the Indian team supported by Sasken, in association with CodeChef, has won the country's first-ever gold medal at the European Girls Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) 2026, held in Italy from May 12-18, 2026. ~ Sasken's continued support for the Indian Computing Olympiad reinforces its commitment to nurturing algorithmic excellence and future-ready engineering talent ~ The Indian contingent comprising Lyra Floyd Gonsalves (Mumbai), Swasti Patil (Pune), Mansi Sane (Mumbai), and Diya Sathishdev (Chennai) delivered India's best-ever performance at the prestigious global competition, marking a significant milestone for the country's competitive programming ecosystem.

The achievement comes through the Indian Computing Olympiad (ICO), India's premier platform for competitive programming and algorithmic problem-solving, which serves as the selection pathway for international competitions including the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), Asia Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO), and EGOI. The 2026 edition of the Olympiad saw more than 1,500 student registrations across the Zonal Informatics Olympiad (ZIO) and Zonal Computing Olympiad (ZCO). This led to 61 medal winners at the Indian National Olympiad in Informatics (INOI), with 36 students shortlisted for the IOI Training Camp. Sasken has been a long-term supporter of India's computing Olympiad ecosystem through initiatives led by IARCS, reinforcing its commitment to advancing foundational computing and deep-tech talent in the country. As industries globally prioritise AI, embedded systems, semiconductors, and intelligent connectivity, the importance of early-stage computational talent development rooted in algorithmic thinking, logical reasoning, and advanced problem-solving, has become increasingly critical.

"India's future competitiveness in AI, semiconductor systems, and intelligent technologies will depend significantly on how we invest in foundational computational talent today," said Rajiv C. Mody, CMD & CEO, Sasken Technologies. "Our support for the Computing Olympiad ecosystem is part of our broader commitment to enabling India's next generation of deep-tech innovators and engineering leaders. These young minds represent the future of advanced engineering - not just for India, but for the world." "This year marks India's best-ever performance at EGOI, including our first-ever gold medal at the competition. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and potential of India's young computing enthusiasts," said Madhavan Mukund, Professor and Director, CMI "We are grateful for Sasken Technologies continuous support, which has been instrumental in enabling our students to compete and excel on the global stage."

Sasken's engagement also highlights its focus on diversity and inclusion in STEM. By supporting EGOI, Sasken is enabling young women to access world-class competitive programming ecosystems, fostering future technology leadership and inclusive innovation. With over three decades of engineering excellence across semiconductors, automotive, telecom, and connected devices, Sasken continues to invest in capability creation beyond recruitment - contributing to India's broader technology ecosystem and its ambition to become a global deep-tech talent hub. About Sasken Group: The Sasken Group is a global leader in Product Engineering, delivering concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R & D services for Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Telecom, Consumer Electronics, and more. With 30+ years of innovation, multiple patents, and partnerships with 100+ Fortune 500 companies, Sasken has powered over a billion devices worldwide. Its portfolio includes Borqs Technologies, a leader in IoT software, Android-based devices, & 5G solutions, backed by deep chipset partnerships and a rich library of software IP, and Sasken Silicon, offering advanced semiconductor design and engineering. Together, the group provides deep domain expertise, IP, and agile execution to help customers accelerate innovation, reduce complexity, and achieve sustainable competitive advantage.

Media Contact: Rekha Sahay Ghosh Head of Marketing & Communications E: pr@sasken.com T: +91 080 6694 3009 Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the services industry, including with respect to tax incentives and export benefits, adverse changes in foreign laws, including those relating to outsourcing and immigration, increasing competition in and the conditions of the Indian and global IT services industry, the prices we are able to obtain for our services, wage levels in for IT professionals, the loss of significant customers, the monetary policies in India and globally, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the performance of the financial markets in India and globally. The Company may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Stock Exchanges and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

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