Satvam to disrupt the natural health supplement market with the "ZERO Chemical" Formula

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Satvam Nutrition to disrupt the existing natural health supplement market with its exclusive product range that is 100 percent chemical free and prepared with organic raw ingredients only.

Satvam has an array of products that addresses the daily dietary supplements as well as preventative healthcare medicine. Satvam believes in providing the right nutrients to the body through right ingredients. The human body is built up of infinite cells and multiple organs which need all the organic nutrients to function well and keeps us healthy. Because the food cannot fulfil those nutrients, people need an additional nutrition to fill up the void.

Dr. Sridhar Pandya, Director, Satvam Nutrition said, " I aim to provide 100 percent chemical free nutrition to this world and proud to announce Satvam Nutrition to address the need of chemical free nutrition among the people. Currently we are doing clinical trials and research on newly launched products. We are going to expand with more products within the next six months. We understand the importance of complete health. Thus, we have crafted the best suitable nutrients to fit all genes and improve the health of each one.

He also stated that today food items are full of chemicals in it for preservation and storage and to overcome the hazards to these chemicals, people are looking for organic and natural supplements. Satvam is aiming to give natural remedies to over 1 lakh people in the next 6 months.

(https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-dietary-supplement-market/1647.html) Reports says that India dietary supplement market was valued USD 3924.44 million in FY2020 and is predicted to grow over a CAGR of 16 percent until FY2027. Today, people are suffering from several lifestyle diseases and thus turning majorly towards preventive healthcare. Food supplements with organic ingredients are becoming the first preference among consumers.

Satvam understands people's needs and desires, thus it doesn't want to compromise on one's health. The company aimed at creating awareness of the fact that 100 percent chemical free product is possible and Satvam will prove that.

All the products are available exclusively through the website- (https://satvamnutrition.com/?utm_source=SRVPR & utm_medium=ANIPR & utm_campaign=Satvam)

