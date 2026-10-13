PNN New Delhi [India], October 13: Satya Paul unveils the campaign for Untamed, bringing its distinctive language of print, movement and artistic expression into focus through a contemporary lens on menswear. First presented at the iconic Lancaster House in London earlier this year, the collection marked the brand's international showcase at SXSW London and introduced a new chapter in its creative evolution under the direction of Aseem Kapoor. With the campaign, the spirit of Untamed travels from London to India, bringing the collection's expressive design philosophy to a wider audience. Rooted in the idea of being free, instinctive and unrestrained, Untamed explores fashion as an extension of individuality. For Satya Paul, this translates into a future-forward interpretation of its iconic prints across menswear and womenswear, where fluid drapes, bold patterns and artistic expression come together to create a wardrobe that encourages personal style over convention.

At the heart of the campaign is Satya Paul Man, the brand's debut menswear collection, designed for the modern traveller curious, adventurous and always in motion. Inspired by a man who moves through the world with instinct and an openness to new experiences, the collection draws on landscapes, time and memory to create pieces that carry stories of the journeys that shape him. The collection translates Satya Paul's legacy of print into contemporary silhouettes, featuring jackets, bundis, kurtas, shirts and coordinated separates. Designed to be layered or worn individually, the pieces balance expressive prints with versatile forms, allowing each garment to become part of a personal narrative. Through distinctive colour stories, layered fabrics and graphic compositions, the collection embraces a style that feels collected rather than curated.

The spirit of the Satya Paul man lies in his relationship with the world around him. He travels near and far, often taking the road less travelled, gathering experiences and perspectives along the way. For him, clothing is not simply about dressing for an occasion; it is about expressing a point of view shaped by movement, discovery, and the freedom to explore. With Satya Paul Man, the brand brings this outlook to a younger, more versatile approach to occasion and lifestyle dressing. "When you are travelling, nature asks you to really be present and see. Satya Paul Man is designed for the one who looks closely and appreciates deeply," said Aseem Kapoor, Creative Director, Satya Paul.

Actor Danish Pandor, who walked the London showcase, embodies the spirit of individuality and exploration at the heart of the collection. His association reflects the contemporary Satya Paul man - confident in his choices, open to new experiences and expressive in his approach to personal style. "I love being on the move-meeting new people, seeing new places, and creating memories along the way. Travel has a way of shifting your perspective; you come back seeing the world, and yourself, a little differently. For me, Satya Paul Man carries that same spirit-curious, expressive, and always open to new adventures," said Danish Pandor.

While Satya Paul Man brings this spirit of exploration to menswear, the wider Untamed collection continues to explore the house's distinctive approach to dressing through fluid construction and expressive prints. From the classic saree to ready-to-wear kaftans and coordinated sets, prints are paired, layered and reinterpreted across silhouettes, offering a freer, more instinctive approach to contemporary style. With Untamed, Satya Paul continues to build on its legacy of print-led design, celebrating fashion as a medium for storytelling, creativity and self-expression. Across menswear and womenswear, the collection invites individuals to embrace colour, pattern and personal expression in ways that feel distinctly their own.

Campaign Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DeRg12VTzzJ/ The Satya Paul Untamed collection is now available at Satya Paul stores and online. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)