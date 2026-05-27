VMPL New Delhi [India], May 26: The growing popularity of Indian mythological fantasy fiction continues to reshape the contemporary literary landscape, and author Satyam Srivastava is further contributing to this evolving genre with the release of The Fallen God, the second installment in his ambitious Deva-Asura Katha Trilogy. Following the readership response received by the first book, The Wielder of the Trishul, the latest release expands the scale of the narrative while deepening its exploration of destiny, war, power, and dharma through a richly imagined mythological universe. Positioned as a large-scale fantasy saga inspired by Indian mythological traditions, The Fallen God continues the story in a world where divine weapons, fractured kingdoms, and cosmic forces collide. The novel builds upon the foundation established in the first installment and introduces a broader geopolitical and spiritual conflict on the fictional planet Dhruva-Lok. Through its layered storytelling, the book combines mythology-inspired world-building with emotionally driven character arcs and large-scale battles, reflecting the growing appetite among readers for Indian-origin epic fantasy narratives.

At the center of the story is Lakshya, an ordinary soldier whose life changes dramatically after he becomes the wielder of Lord Shiva's sacred Trishul. His unexpected rise alters the balance of power and triggers a devastating chain of events. As tensions escalate, alliances begin to collapse and rival factions move toward an inevitable war that threatens the stability of kingdoms across Dhruva-Lok. The storyline unfolds against an atmosphere of uncertainty and prophecy, where questions of loyalty, destiny, sacrifice, and righteousness become increasingly complex. The narrative further introduces powerful entities and layered conflicts that expand the mythology of the trilogy. Characters are forced to confront moral dilemmas while navigating political instability, ancient curses, broken oaths, and shifting allegiances. Among the major forces driving the conflict is the fearsome Vritra, whose pursuit of vengeance intensifies the growing turmoil across kingdoms. As Devas and Asuras prepare for confrontation, the story raises deeper philosophical questions surrounding free will, duty, and the true meaning of power during times of chaos.

Rather than presenting mythology as a direct retelling of ancient legends, The Fallen God approaches the subject through a modern fantasy framework inspired by Hindu mythological themes and philosophical ideas. The novel explores how individuals respond when burdened with impossible responsibilities and examines whether destiny is predetermined or shaped by personal choices. Through its characters and conflicts, the book seeks to connect timeless themes with contemporary emotional and ethical struggles. Commenting on the thematic direction of the novel, Satyam stated that the story is rooted in the idea that mythology remains relevant because it reflects enduring human questions. According to the author, the book examines the emotional and moral consequences of power, ambition, and sacrifice while exploring the tension between free will and destiny, and the fragile boundary between righteousness and personal desire. The narrative also emphasizes the challenges of upholding dharma in a world where political and emotional loyalties are constantly shifting.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and currently serving as an Indian Revenue Service officer, Satyam represents a growing category of Indian authors bringing mythology-inspired fantasy into mainstream commercial fiction. His writing journey reportedly began during long daily commutes in Mumbai, where early story ideas gradually evolved into full-length fictional narratives. Over time, those ideas developed into a larger creative vision centered around mythology, fantasy, and philosophical storytelling. Before the release of The Fallen God, Satyam had already established a readership through his earlier works, particularly The Wielder of the Trishul. His storytelling style, often marked by cinematic pacing, expansive world-building, and mythology-inspired themes, has contributed to his growing recognition among readers of fantasy and speculative fiction.

The release of The Fallen God also reflects the broader rise of Indian mythological fiction as an increasingly visible and commercially significant literary genre. Over the past decade, mythology-inspired storytelling has seen growing interest among audiences looking for narratives that combine indigenous cultural elements with modern storytelling structures. Authors working in this space are increasingly drawing upon epics, folklore, and philosophical traditions to create original fictional universes that appeal to both domestic and international readers. Readers today appear increasingly interested in fantasy narratives rooted in Indian cultural frameworks rather than exclusively Western fantasy traditions. This growing interest has encouraged publishers and authors to experiment with stories that blend mythology-inspired settings with contemporary literary styles, combining action-driven narratives with philosophical depth and emotional complexity. In this environment, works like The Fallen God contribute to the expanding ecosystem of Indian fantasy literature that continues to attract younger audiences and digital-era readers.

The Deva-Asura Katha Trilogy, through its interconnected storylines and evolving mythological universe, positions itself within this growing movement of culturally grounded fantasy fiction. With the second installment now released, anticipation is expected to grow around the future direction of the trilogy and the larger conflicts hinted at throughout the series. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)