PRNewswire

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 8: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released the latest edition of its 2025 Economic Impact Report (EIR), reinforcing Saudi's position as the largest and fastest-growing travel and tourism market in the region. Saudi Tourism Authority welcomes the WTTC findings that positions Saudi as the largest and fastest-growing travel and tourism market in the region.

According to WTTC, travel and tourism contributed USD 178 billion to Saudi's GDP in 2025, representing 46% of the region's total tourism economy. The figures reflect the sector's full economic impact, including direct, indirect, and induced contribution.

The report also highlights the sector's growing importance within the national economy, with travel and tourism accounting for 7.4% of Saudi's GDP in 2025. The Kingdom's tourism sector is expanding at nearly twice the global average growth rate of 4.1%, significantly outperforming regional peers and reinforcing Saudi's position as the fastest-growing tourism market in the region, ahead of the regional average growth rate of 5.3%.