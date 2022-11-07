Saurabh Bhatt wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Global Business Consulting in IT

A5E Consulting's Founder & CEO felicitated by DiaMirza at the awards in the recognition of the immense impact in "Global Business Consulting in Information Technology"

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): A5E Consulting received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact on the industry through cutting-edge technologies.

Saurabh Bhatt, the Founder and CEO of A5E Consulting, was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actress DiaMirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his company's influence for Global Business Consulting in Information Technology.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Saurabh Bhatt, CEO of A5E Consulting, said: "We are honored and humbled to be recognized by Economic Times for our contribution in Global Business Consulting in Information Technology. Would like to thank our employees and clients for being with us in this journey. We strive to provide top-notch cutting-edge digital transformation business & technology solutions to our clients across the globe and act as trusted advisors to the Board & Leaders of companies "

Globally enterprises are conscious of the need to invest in digital technologies for agility and resilience. Modern CxOs know they need systems for real-time business operations and actionable insights for business users. But many enterprises struggle to get adequate value out of their technology investments, leading to lost time, cash, and market standing.

This is where A5E Consulting, led by seasoned business leader Saurabh Bhatt, is making a difference to enterprises globally.

Saurabh is a Chartered Accountant and alumni of Columbia Business School, USA. In a 25+ year's career, Saurabh has overseen transformational digital projects for many large enterprises. Before founding A5E Consulting, Saurabh formulated & led business transformation & enterprise digital transformation initiatives for global giants in the manufacturing, services, retail, energy and utility, and other industries, including a large & complex digital transformation program for a company present in over 100 countries.

While designing and delivering projects of such great scope and scale, Saurabh learned what it takes for enterprises to derive value and see visible business improvement. He spent years identifying gaps in the business models of technology solution providers and their fallout on the project outcomes for the enterprise.

In 2014, Saurabh founded A5E Consulting to explicitly focus on helping enterprises derive optimum value from their technology investments.

Where large SIs were creating large and unwieldy project implementation structures to deliver multi-year implementations, A5E was designed to bring agility and responsiveness to each project. A5E decided to build capabilities to fully own the transformation initiative so clients could trust them for the entire enterprise technology stack.

Departing from the norm, the company hired experienced people with proven track records to create an expert team from day 1. This allowed them to bring a consultative approach to bear on every stage of projects. A5E also built innovative implementation assets and created intellectual property to deliver faster time-to-value to enterprises.

The guiding philosophy of Saurabh and A5E is always to acquire customers, not win projects. The approach is to scale relationships so most engagements start with a project and then expand organically. Typical customer relationships start to address an immediate need / pain area and then expand based on trust.

Saurabh's background as a transformational leader in large enterprises has inspired A5E to create a unique engagement model that provides a meaningful and rich stakeholder experience at all times. This includes staying fixated on achieving business outcomes and handholding clients in organizational change management. The objective is always to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the stakeholders in times of great change.

Today, A5E has expertise in SAP, Salesforce, Data, Cloud & Product Engineering footprint. A5E's global customer base covers companies in manufacturing, retail, professional services, financial services, chemical, energy and utility, textiles, and others on 5 continents.

You can learn more at: (https://a5econsulting.com)

