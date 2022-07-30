'Save Earth Activist' Sandeep Choudhary receives ZEE NATIONAL ACHIEVER'S AWARD 2022 for SAVE EARTH Mission

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/PNN): Save Earth Activist Sandeep Choudhary has been honored with the prestigious Zee National Achiever's Award 2022 under Social Change Maker category at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram on July 28, 2022.
Sandeep Choudhary, who has committed his life in finding solutions to the challenge of global warming and protecting Mother Nature, has received many prestigious awards recently for his Save Earth Mission.
Sandeep Choudhary is a Promoter of the heat barrier technology firm - Inflector India, and he is working on World's biggest mission to save the earth. Choudhary, who has a strong background in technology and real estate, left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a VC-funded USD 50 Million company, for this world's biggest mission to save our planet Earth.
The Inflector is a solar heat barrier designed by NASA, which was first used in 1960 in astronauts' spacesuits during the Apollo missing. The infectors' commercial use started in the 1990s. Inflectors are in use in more than 60 countries today.
"Research has shown that 75 per cent of the solar heat comes through the window. The inflector is installed at the window, and it reduces the heat coming through it by 70-80 per cent; thus, it reduces the carbon footprints; during winter, the inflector can be reversed, and it helps in keeping the indoors warm by absorbing sunlight. Again, energy use can be curbed, which means lower carbon emissions," Sandeep Choudhary shared.
Inflectors made by Inflector India can be used for as long as 25 years. Sandeep Choudhary said that to encourage the wider adoption of inflectors in the country, they are making them available at a significantly lower cost than in other countries.
Sandeep Choudhary was also paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. During the meeting, Sandeep Choudhary informed the Governor about Inflector India and highlighted that the carbon generated in India is 45000 million tonnes every year so how it can be reduced and the earth can be saved from global warming, On this, the Governor praised and encouraged him.
"Global warming is a real threat to the planet and us, and all of us need to contribute in every small and big way to find a solution to the challenge," added Sandeep Choudhary.
As an environmentalist, Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute towards nurturing the environment.
Twitter handle for Choudhary is @Sandep4Earth
