Save Max India, the iconic Canadian Real Estate brand, celebrates its first exciting year in India

The international vanguard of the iconic Canadian Real Estate brand Save Max India proudly celebrated its first anniversary on Friday, November 4, 2022. Organised at the Gurugram offices of Save Max India, festive gaiety was the highlight of the well-attended event, which saw the entire Save Max team and franchise partners coming together.

Growing phenomenally in the last year, Save Max India has a 100+ strong team in 7 cities. Spreading its corporate wings, Save Max India is setting up a strong presence in all the major cities of India, with six more locations being added shortly.

Save Max has invested significantly in developing R & D, technology, and marketing competence centres in India. Domestic talent is set to play a pivotal role in the brand's international expansion strategy and operations.

At the event, Save Max's Chief Strategy Officer - Global Operations, Amardeep Singh, added: "One year ago, we started our international journey from India. As we celebrate our first anniversary, it's a matter of joy and pride that we have over 100 members in 7 cities offering services in real estate, education, and post-landing support. We are adding six more cities by March 2023, beginning with Pune and Chandigarh in the month of November.

We are excited to be in India, one of the most prominent emerging markets globally. With a 7 per cent contribution to the GDP, the thriving Indian residential market will become a USD 1 trillion opportunity in the next few years. Indian Real Estate industry is going through major reforms, and we are proud to bring world-class practices and global expertise to India and be part of history in the making. In times to come, Save Max will be seen as the pioneer of this change in the Indian real estate industry."

The global organisation brings its corporate values of Honesty, Integrity, and Trust to its Indian operations. The unique blend of Save Max's business is the bedrock of its success in India.

Raman Dua, Founder and CEO of Save Max, expressed his deep pleasure and pride on the occasion. The Save Max brand enjoys humongous success in Canada, and it was a foregone conclusion that India would be the epicentre of Save Max's global business. Dua was happy that Save Max India had successfully created hundreds of jobs and made a mark in Real Estate and Education. He further said," It's always good to connect to our roots and contribute towards the economy and community in your home country. It brings me satisfaction and gratitude when we create more jobs in India. Today we are celebrating our first anniversary, and I am happy to see the spectacular progress of the Save Max brand in India."

Save Max is an Iconic Canadian real estate brand poised to expand operations in 11 countries worldwide. A rapidly growing global prop tech organisation with a sales turnover of $12 Billion, the brand has 75+ franchises in Canada and India with 1000 real estate agents.

In addition to excellent services in real estate, Save Max India also offers a unique Canada Post Landing Support services program for new immigrants and students in Canada. Its business vertical, Save Max Global Education, offers admissions support and Consultancy Services for overseas education and internationally recognised Diplomas in Hospitality in India.

