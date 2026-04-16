VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: Savills India, a leading global real estate advisory firm, has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2026, reinforcing its commitment to building a high-trust, people-first workplace culture. The recognition, awarded by Great Place to Work, reflects strong employee sentiment across key dimensions including trust, wellbeing, inclusivity, and leadership accessibility. Further strengthening this milestone, Savills India has also been recognised among the Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ in Health & Wellness 2026, Companies that Care, highlighting its structured and measurable approach to employee wellbeing. This dual recognition comes at a time when organisations are increasingly being evaluated not just on performance, but on how effectively they support employees across different life stages and needs.

Commenting on this achievement Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India, said, "Being recognised as a Great Place to Work is a validation of the culture we are consciously building, one that prioritises trust, openness, and long-term career growth. In a relationship-driven business-like real estate advisory, our people are our strongest differentiator. Creating an environment where they feel supported and empowered directly impacts the quality of outcomes we deliver to clients." The certification reflects Savills India's continued investment in building a holistic workplace ecosystem that goes beyond policies to deliver real, measurable impact. The firm has implemented a comprehensive wellbeing framework spanning: * Health & Insurance Coverage: 100% premium-paid insurance for employees and dependents, with inclusive coverage across mental health, maternity, LGBTQIA+, and critical illnesses

* Digital & Preventive Healthcare: High adoption of the VISIT Health App (~80%), alongside regular health camps and wellness interventions * Mental & Emotional Wellbeing: Structured programs such as Mind Matters, counselling services, and leadership-led support systems * Flexible Work & Leave Policies: A holistic leave framework designed to prioritise rest, recovery, and work-life balance * Workplace Safety: ISO 45001:2018 certification maintained for the fourth consecutive year, with over 102 million safe work hours recorded Kaushik Chakraborty, Chief People Officer, Savills India, added: "This recognition reiterates our sustained effort across multiple dimensions, including, wellbeing, inclusion, flexibility, and leadership accessibility. Our focus has been on building systems that support employees holistically, rather than relying on standalone initiatives. The consistency in employee feedback and participation indicates that these interventions are both relevant and impactful."

Savills India continues to strengthen its people strategy through targeted initiatives that support diverse employee groups, particularly women and working parents. Programmes such as Mentor Moms, Mom & Me, and LeadHer are designed to enable career continuity, leadership development, and greater participation in decision-making roles. The company has also seen measurable improvement in employee trust metrics, including a rise in its Women's Trust Index, reflecting growing confidence in workplace policies, leadership intent, and career growth opportunities. Savills India will continue to expand its focus on employee wellbeing, leadership development, and inclusive growth, with an emphasis on building a scalable and future-ready workplace model aligned with business performance.

About Savills India: Savills is a premier professional international property consulting firm headquartered in London with a network of more than 42,000 people in over 700 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Savills India is a group company of Savills Plc. with full-service offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Savills serves Occupiers, Investors, and Developers of real estate with a host of services including leasing, advisory & transactions, project management, capital markets, valuations and research & consulting. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, industrial, warehouses and logistics, data centres and residential. For further information, please visit https://www.savills.in/

Media Contact: Shreya Ganguly Marketing & Communications, Savills India shreya.ganguly@savills.in Kriti Gulati Account Director, Ruder Finn PR India Kriti.Gulati@ruderfinn.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)