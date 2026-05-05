PNN New Delhi [India], May 5: In an era where personal brand and professional grace are defining factors of success, Savoir Faire Academie (www.savoirfaireacademie.in) has established itself as Asia's most distinguished finishing school, offering world-class programmes in etiquette, image building, and social grace. Founded in Mumbai in 2013, the Academie has steadily grown into a benchmark institution for individuals seeking to elevate their personal and professional presence. Savoir Faire Academie was established with a singular vision: to make the timeless art of refined conduct, confident communication, and polished presentation accessible to modern professionals, students, and individuals across Asia. With a curriculum rooted in internationally recognised standards, the school bridges the gap between cultural sophistication and contemporary professional expectations.

A Curriculum Built on International Excellence The Academie offers a comprehensive suite of programmes spanning dining etiquette, business protocol, social and digital communication, wardrobe styling, grooming, body language, and public speaking. Each course is tailored to empower participants with the skills to navigate high-stakes professional environments and elite social circles with confidence and authenticity. The institution serves a diverse clientele -- from corporate executives and hospitality professionals to debutantes, students, and homemakers -- reflecting the universal need for refined personal presentation in today's competitive world. Its corporate training arm has collaborated with leading organisations across sectors, delivering bespoke workshops that transform workplace culture and client-facing capabilities.

Internationally Accredited, Globally Recognised What sets Savoir Faire Academie apart is its dual accreditation by two of the world's foremost authorities in etiquette and image consulting -- the Emily Post Institute (USA) and the London Image Institute (UK). This international validation ensures that participants receive instruction that meets the highest global standards, making Savoir Faire Academie not only the best finishing school in Asia but a peer institution to the most prestigious establishments in the Western world. Why Etiquette and Image Building Matter More Than Ever In the post-pandemic landscape, where remote work, digital communication, and rapidly evolving workplace dynamics have reshaped human interaction, the importance of strong interpersonal skills and a commanding personal image has never been greater. Studies consistently show that professionals who invest in soft skills training and personal branding achieve faster career progression, build more influential networks, and command greater authority in their fields.

Savoir Faire Academie answers this growing demand with a structured, results-driven approach to image transformation. The school's methodology recognises that true elegance is not superficial -- it is an outward expression of inner confidence, cultural intelligence, and thoughtful self-presentation. ABOUT KONKANA BAKSHI Konkana Bakshi (born 1993) is the founder and director of Savoir Faire Academie, India's premier luxury finishing school, established in Mumbai in 2013. The 32-year-old consultant and former Femina Miss India and winner of Miss Elegance World 2008 is accredited by the Emily Post Institute (USA) and the London Image Institute (UK). She is the author of The Art of Savoir Faire: Social Skills & Professional Grace and serves as advisor to the Foundation for Health and Learning Empowerment (FHLE). She is based in Mumbai.

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