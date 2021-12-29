Savour the flavour with scrumptious delicacies of U.S. duck and turkey

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Having carved a distinct niche for itself the world over premium quality American poultry products, are now delighting the taste buds of food connoisseurs and experts in India. Brought to the world by USAPEEC (USA Poultry & Egg Export Council) members, the product range consists of the finest poultry meats ensuring mouth-watering dishes.

The recently held spectacular sit-down dinner - "Savour the Flavours with U.S. Poultry" at Delhi's popular Imperial hotel with U.S. Poultry evoked an overwhelming response. The menu was curated by Chef Veena Arora, Chef de Cuisine at the hotel's specialty restaurant - The Spice Route. She brought to the table the unique cuisines from India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Chef Veena meticulously created a menu, with U.S. Duck and U.S. Turkey by integrating the lean meats into various tastes and flavours of South East Asia including dishes such as Turkey Makharm, Kaeng Phed Ped Yang, and much more. These recipes, with newer adaptation and pleasant tweaks, presented a never-before dimension of some famous regional and traditional flavours.

Esteemed guests at the dinner comprised of dignitaries from the U.S. Department of Agriculture including Ronald Verdonk - Agricultural Minister Counsellor and Mark Rossman - Agricultural Attache' and foreign dignitaries from different embassies amongst others, who were seen appreciating the taste and flavour of U.S. Poultry. Additionally, key stakeholders of the trade and foodservice segment including importers, processors, retailers, chefs, procurement managers, food connoisseurs, food influencers, bloggers, restaurateurs and others also participated relishing the superior quality of the U.S. Poultry. Chef Veena Arora shared some intriguing ways of perking up regular day-to-day meal with Turkey and Duck meat.

Poultry has immense health benefits besides great taste and flavour. Importantly, U.S. Poultry is an excellent source of high-quality and hygienic protein, essential vitamins and minerals which are so necessary nutrition especially while navigating the pandemic. Across the world, USAPEEC members offer premium quality American poultry and egg products. All U.S. poultry for export and local consumption is inspected and approved by the U.S. Department of Agricultures' (USDA) & Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

U.S. Turkey meat can easily be a part of daily meals and is healthy. Whether it is the winter special kebabs and biryanis or our daily sandwiches, U.S. Turkey adds versatility and excellent flavour. Ducks which have been traditionally a favourite more in the southern region in India is now gaining attention in other parts of India and can be savoured both as dry roasts and in curries. U.S. Poultry enhances the taste, are versatile and easily adaptable in Indian and international cuisines.

So it is time to let our olfactory senses tingle for U.S. Turkey & Duck and bring in the new year!

