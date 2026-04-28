NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, delivered a strong performance in FY26, growing significantly ahead of the industry and reinforcing its market position. Continuing its growth trajectory, the Company reported a Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of INR 15,904 crores, registering a YOY growth of 14.5% and crossing the significant milestone of INR 15,000 crores since inception. SBI General Insurance continues to focus on maintaining a balance between growth and profitability in a dynamic operating environment. The Company grew at 1.6 times the industry growth rate, further strengthening its market position. Additionally, the Company gained 27 basis points improvement in private & SAHI market share from 6.90% in FY 25 to 7.17% in FY26, reflecting sustained growth momentum and strong execution capabilities. Growth during the year was supported by key segments, with Health 27%, Motor 16%, Personal Accident (PA) 40%, and Fire 10%. The diversified business mix continues to support resilience and consistent performance. SBI General Insurance continued to lead the Personal Accident (PA) segment, maintaining its position as the No. 1 in private and SAHI insurer.

This year, the Company demonstrated improved underwriting performance, with the loss ratio improving to 78.3% in FY26 from 82.4% in FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at INR 553 crores, compared to INR 509 crores in FY25. In terms of financial position, the Company's solvency ratio stood at 1.90 times, well above the regulatory requirement, highlighting its strong capital position. Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, "Our FY26 performance reflects our continued focus on growing faster than the market consistently while strengthening our core business & growing profit responsibly. At SBI General Insurance, we are focused on improving accessibility to insurance solutions and making protection more inclusive and easier to access for customers across segments and geographies. As we move forward, we remain committed to expanding reach, deepening insurance penetration, and building a future-ready organization."

Mr. Jitendra Attra, CFO, SBI General Insurance, added, "Our financial performance reflects strong underwriting discipline and continued focus on operational efficiency. The improvement in loss ratio demonstrates the effectiveness of our risk selection and claims management practices. We will continue to focus on capital efficiency, prudent risk management, and delivering consistent financial performance in a dynamic operating environment." SBI General Insurance continues to build on its growth trajectory through targeted investments in technology, product innovation, advanced analytics, and customer-centric solutions. The Company is also expanding its presence across India by strengthening distribution networks, deepening reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, and enhancing accessibility through various channels. Backed by a diversified business mix and disciplined execution, SBI General Insurance is well positioned to sustain profitable growth and further consolidate its standing in the Indian general insurance sector.

About SBI General Insurance SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 146 branches. The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include being named as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year - India and Claims Initiative of the Year - India at Insurance Asia Awards 2025 Singapore, Large General Insurance category at the Mint BFSI Summit & Awards, the 3rd InsureNext Awards 2024 for Best Claims Settlement, and India's Best General Insurer of the Year at the 7th Insurance Conclave Awards. At the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, the company secured titles for General Insurance Company of the Year and Leading Implementer of Analytics Technology in Insurance. Additionally, it was honored as the Best BFSI Brand at the ET NOW Best BFSI Brands Conclave 2024 and included in BW BusinessWorld's India's Most Respected Companies. Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024, the company also excelled at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2024 with recognition for Best Claims Management in Insurance and Best CSR Campaign of the Year, further highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and innovation.

With a team of over 9,000+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 22000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)